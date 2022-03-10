Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Canada’s Parliament on Tuesday.

Zelensky will be appearing virtually, and he will speak jointly to members of the House of Commons and Senate, inside the House chamber at 11:15 a.m.

House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota confirmed Friday that there will be a special address to parliamentarians organized even though the House and Senate are not scheduled to be in-session in Ottawa next week. The request was made by Government House Leader Mark Holland.

In his letter making the case to permit the special appearance, Holland said it would “be an opportunity for Canadians to hear directly from President Zelensky about the urgent and dire situation facing the people of Ukraine,” wrote Holland in his letter to Rota after speaking with other parties.

Guests will be allowed inside the viewing galleries and in seats on the floor of the House, as has happened when other world leaders have addressed Parliament, pre-pandemic.

The House’s hybrid sitting format remains in place, and it’s being made possible for both MPs and senators to participate remotely.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak ahead of Zelensky. The opposition leaders of the Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois and NDP will be able to speak following his remarks, as well a member of the Green Party.

On Wednesday while in Germany, Trudeau said that Zelensky had accepted a standing invitation to speak to Canada’s Parliament, after he spoke to the British Parliament on Tuesday. Zelensky addressed Poland’s parliament on Friday, receiving a standing ovation following his remarks.

Zelensky, who remains in Ukraine as that country continues to defend itself from attacks ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has garnered international accolades for his leadership in this moment.

“The people of Ukraine have shown tremendous courage in defending their country against the unjustifiable military invasion…Their president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has been at the forefront of Ukraine’s defence of their sovereignty, territorial integrity and democracy in the face of this Russian aggression,” wrote Holland.

