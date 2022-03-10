Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address Canada’s Parliament on Tuesday.

Zelensky will be appearing virtually, and he will speak jointly to members of the House of Commons and Senate, inside the House chamber at 11:15 a.m., should the House of Commons Speaker approve it.

The House and Senate are not scheduled to be in-session in Ottawa next week, and instead of formally recalling for this address, Government House Leader Mark Holland is asking the Speaker if an address to parliamentarians can be organized.

“This would be an opportunity for Canadians to hear directly from President Zelensky about the urgent and dire situation facing the people of Ukraine,” wrote Holland in his letter to Speaker Anthony Rota after speaking with other parties.

The government is looking for guests to be allowed inside the viewing galleries and on the floor of the House, as has happened when other world leaders have addressed Parliament, pre-pandemic.

“We are hoping that you grant this request and that all necessary arrangements required to organize this event before the return of the House be taken,” Holland wrote.

The House’s hybrid sitting format remains in place so it is possible MPs and senators will be able to participate remotely. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would speak ahead of Zelensky and opposition leaders of the Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois and NDP will be able to speak following his remarks, as well a member of the Green Party.

On Wednesday while in Germany, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Zelensky had accepted a standing invitation to speak to Canada’s Parliament, after he spoke to the British Parliament on Tuesday.

Zelensky, who remains in Ukraine as that country continues to defend itself from attacks ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has garnered international accolades for his leadership in this moment.

“The people of Ukraine have shown tremendous courage in defending their country against the unjustifiable military invasion…Their president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has been at the forefront of Ukraine’s defence of their sovereignty, territorial integrity and democracy in the face of this Russian aggression,” wrote Holland.