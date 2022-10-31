Ukraine's chief justice in Ottawa to talk about strain of war on judicial systems

OTTAWA -

The chief justice of Ukraine's supreme court says the Russian invasion has put a significant strain on the country's justice system, and there's an effort underway to reform.

Vsevolod Kniaziev met with Canada's Supreme Court chief justice, Richard Wagner, in Ottawa Monday to discuss how Canada can continue to support Ukraine.

"We are doing everything to not limit access to justice for our citizens," said Kniaziev.

Wagner said Canada will continue to be an ally to Ukraine and offer advice when needed. In the past, he said, Canada has provided guidance to improve transparency, including through the process of appointing judges.

"What the judiciary can do is to continue to provide advice and support and continue our co-operation. We will be there for Ukraine when needed," said Wagner.

But guidance and financial support are only a part of what Kniaziev is calling for. Russia's ongoing invasion has sparked conversation among leaders about what the consequences should be when the war ends.

"I think that this test of international justice, and it is the test of the whole system of international security," said Kniaziev.

Judges from around the world are gathering over four days as part of the International Organization for Judicial Training. The conference is focused on helping judges to better understand vulnerable populations they interact with in the courtroom.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.