Ukraine's ambassador thanks Canadians for support, as demonstrated in Nanos poll

Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada thanked Canadians for supporting the country in the nine months since Russia invaded.

“I would like to thank every Canadian for standing with Ukraine,” Yulia Kovaliv said on CTV News Channel’s Power Play Friday.

Kovaliv was responding to a new Nanos Research poll.

That poll found that even if it leads to a larger deficit, 71 per cent of Canadians support or somewhat support sending Ukraine more money.

That’s compared to 25 per cent who would not fully support sending Ukraine more financial aid.

Read more about the poll, including methodology

The poll comes amid a cost-of-living crisis that includes Canadians seeing record inflation on their grocery bills and elsewhere.

Read more: Canada's low unemployment rate is unsustainable, contributing to inflation: Macklem

How do interest rate hikes combat inflation?

“The big source of that inflation is Putin’s war against Ukraine,” she told host Mike LeCouteur. Kovaliv blames invasion for higher electricity and food prices.

“Help us to win the war. That will make the global inflation much lower,” she said.

Yulia Kovaliv talks about Canada’s support for Ukraine in the video at the top of this article.