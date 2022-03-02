Canada’s former vice-chief of the defence staff says a NATO-backed no-fly zone over Ukraine is feasible but “perhaps not” advisable.

“We’re very clearly looking at a situation where there would be direct confrontation between those imposing a no-fly zone and the Russians,” retired vice-admiral Mark Norman told Evan Solomon on CTV News Channel’s Power Play Wednesday.

Norman suggested “maybe some of those countries that are refusing to weigh in to this in the United Nations might be in a position to step up.” He named China and India, saying both countries have “massive militaries and very capable air forces.”

He called the idea “perhaps a bit out there.”

Both China and India abstained on the United Nations vote Wednesday calling on Russia to stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw.

Retired general Rick Hillier told Power Play Tuesday that Ukraine needs a NATO-backed no-fly zone.

“To say that that might be escalatory, I think that shows the lack of backbone in NATO right now,” he told Evan Solomon Tuesday.

Retired vice-admiral Mark Norman weighs in on a no-fly zone in the video at the top of this article.