Ukraine counting on Canada’s support to push allies to allow long-range missiles in Russia: ambassador
Following one of Russia’s deadliest attacks against Ukraine, Ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv says Ukraine hopes Canada will push other nations into giving them long-range missiles that can reach deep into Russia.
“We count on Canada's support to talk with the allies, to explain to them that the cost of this delay, the cost of being afraid of some of those red lines,” Kovaliv said in an interview with CTV Power Play’s Vassy Kapelos.
Her comments come after two Russian ballistic missiles killed more than 50 people and injured more than 200 others in the Ukrainian city of Poltava on Tuesday. A military academy and a nearby hospital were the targets hit.
Since the start of the war in February 2022, some allies have raised concerns about escalation and crossing “red lines” as Ukraine asks for more defence help.
“It can't be normal in the middle of Europe, and this is because of these attacks precisely,” Kovaliv said. “That's why we are calling on our partners to give us this ability to destroy the places where Russia launched its missile attacks.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly pleaded to allies Tuesday to approve Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles inside Russia.
“Granting Ukraine these approvals and providing us with this weaponry would be the biggest step toward a real, just end to this war,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Zelenskyy following Tuesday’s attack. According to a readout from the Prime Minister’s Office, Trudeau reiterated Canada’s commitment to provide further assistance to Ukraine.
Ukraine has also been asking its Western allies for more surface-to-air missile systems to help defend against Russian attacks. In a separate post on X on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said he spoke to Trudeau about that need.
In January 2023, Canada announced its plan to purchase an air defence system for Ukraine, but it has yet to be sent over. Canada does not own or make these systems and is working with the U.S. to deliver one.
Simon Lafortune, press secretary to Defence Minister Bill Blair, said the minister has been “in frequent contact” with David Cohen, U.S. Ambassador to Canada, “to discuss expediting the delivery timeline as much as possible.”
“We have been assured by the Americans that it will be delivered in early 2025,” Lafortune said.
Blair will be in Germany later this week to participate in a meeting for the Ukraine Defence Contact Group. The minister is expected to announce additional military aid to Ukraine.
'He didn’t deserve to die like that': 15-year-old boy fatally gunned down steps from Toronto police station
Mario Giddings was supposed to start Grade 11 at Weston Collegiate Institute on Tuesday morning.
Canada issues new travel advice amid spread of bug-transmitted disease
Canada is advising travellers to be aware of reported viral Oropouche outbreaks in the Americas, where overall cases are higher than expected and some countries have recorded their first-ever infections.
Northern Ont. suspect, 95, charged with driving scooter while impaired
A 95-year-old suspect from West Nipissing has been charged with impaired driving after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a traffic hazard Aug. 30.
Canada rejecting more foreign travellers at border as feds face criticism over immigration
Canada has seen a sharp increase in the number of foreign travellers it's turning away at ports of entry, according to data from the Canada Border Services Agency, while the federal government continues to face criticism for allowing immigration numbers to balloon, putting pressure on the housing supply.
John Tavares is taking the CRA to court. A ruling against him could change how NHL teams sign players
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.
'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water
A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.
Video shows man used as 'human shield' during daytime shootout in Hamilton
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who were captured on video firing shots at each other across a street in Hamilton over the weekend.
11-year-old confesses to killing former mayor of a Louisiana town and his daughter
An 11-year-old boy has admitted to police he fatally shot the former interim mayor of a small Louisiana town and his adult daughter, authorities said.
Man, 50 others go on trial in France for rape of drugged wife
A 71-year-old man is on trial in France accused of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her in their home over nearly a decade in a case that has shocked the country.
'Didn't go as planned': Regina concert goers say Sweet Escape Fest marred by lack of security, performers claiming they weren't paid
Those who attended the anticipated Sweet Escape Fest in Regina over Labour Day weekend say the event spiralled into uncertainty on its final night – as security was severely limited and artists took to the stage to say they weren't paid.
-
U.S. charges Hamas leader, other militants in connection with Oct. 7 massacre in Israel
The U.S. Justice Department announced criminal charges Tuesday against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other senior militants in connection with the Oct. 7, 2023, rampage in Israel, marking the first effort by American law enforcement to formally call out the masterminds of the attack.
-
Mountain lion attacks five-year-old at Southern California park and is euthanized
A mountain lion attacked a five-year-old boy at a popular Southern California park over the holiday weekend and state rangers later euthanized the big cat, officials said Tuesday.
-
Irish teacher jailed for third time after defying order to stay away from the school that fired him
A teacher in Ireland who says he was fired for his views on gender has been jailed for a third time for refusing to stay away from the school where he used to work.
-
11-year-old confesses to killing former mayor of a Louisiana town and his daughter
An 11-year-old boy has admitted to police he fatally shot the former interim mayor of a small Louisiana town and his adult daughter, authorities said.
-
Pope has packed first day in Indonesia with visits to president, clergy in test of stamina, health
Pope Francis is opening his visit to Indonesia with a packed first day Wednesday, meeting political and religious leaders and setting a rigorous pace for an 11-day, four-nation trip through tropical Asia and Oceania that will test his stamina and health.
-
Man, 50 others go on trial in France for rape of drugged wife
A 71-year-old man is on trial in France accused of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her in their home over nearly a decade in a case that has shocked the country.
NDP to have 'tough conversations' about its deal with Liberals at coming retreat: MP
New Democrat labour critic Matthew Green says his party will be having "tough conversations" about the future of its agreement with the Liberals at a coming caucus retreat.
-
'I wouldn't be here': Ontario supervised consumption site users speak out on closures
Reggie Garrett weeps as he speaks about the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, which houses the supervised consumption site he uses. It is one of 10 such sites slated for closure after the province announced new rules.
-
Food as fuel might not be the healthiest approach, experts say
Eating driven by emotions, otherwise known as emotional eating, is often painted as scary, unhealthy, and out of control, but the truth is that it is very normal and can be part of a healthy relationship with food, an expert said.
Musk's Starlink backtracks and says it will comply with judge's order to block X in Brazil
Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet service provider Starlink backtracked Tuesday and said it will comply with a Brazilian Supreme Court justice's order to block the billionaire’s social media platform, X.
-
Astronaut reports strange sounds coming from troubled Starliner. Here's NASA's explanation
A mysterious, pulsating sound heard by one of two stuck-in-space astronauts coming from Boeing's troubled Starliner has been identified.
-
Clearview AI fined US$33.7 million by Dutch data protection watchdog over 'illegal database' of faces
The Dutch data protection watchdog on Tuesday issued facial recognition startup Clearview AI with a fine of 30.5 million euros ($33.7 million) over its creation of what the agency called an "illegal database" of billion of photos of faces.
Judge issues preliminary injunction on Trump campaign use of the song 'Hold On, I'm Coming'
A federal judge has ruled former U.S. president Donald Trump and his campaign must pause on using the song 'Hold On, I'm Coming.'
-
James Darren, 'Gidget' teen idol, singer and director, dies at 88
James Darren, a teen idol who helped ignite the 1960s surfing craze as a charismatic beach boy paired off with Sandra Dee in the hit film 'Gidget,' died Monday at 88.
-
What is the 'dynamic pricing' that has angered Oasis fans?
Thousands of Oasis fans waited long hours in virtual queues this weekend to get their hands on tickets for the British band's reunion shows next summer, only to find that prices had been hiked as part of a "dynamic pricing" scheme.
Costco's first membership price hike in 7 years just went into effect
Costco customers are now paying more for their annual memberships for the first time since 2017.
-
These grocery items have become cheaper, according to a new analysis
Families facing the financial challenge of making school lunches will find some relief this fall. Here are the latest grocery price trends, according to a new analysis.
-
OPINION Opinion: I'm 36 — when do I have to give up crop tops?
Having recently turned 36, CNN Style producer Jacqui Palumbo asks readers if she is too old to still be wearing a crop top.
-
The US$10-million cocktail everyone is drinking at the U.S. Open
At the U.S. Open currently underway in New York, a single cocktail will surpass US$10 million in sales before the tennis grand slam event ends Sept. 8.
-
Swimmer known as the The Shark is trying again to cross Lake Michigan
An ultra swimmer is trying again to cross Lake Michigan, from Michigan to Wisconsin, just a few weeks after trouble with a GPS device forced him to give up after 60 miles (96 kilometers).
Flames hosting vigil to mourn Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
The Calgary Flames will be hosting a candlelight vigil on Wednesday to mourn the deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. The event will begin at 8 p.m. and is expected to be 45 minutes, including a 13-minute vigil and speakers from the Flames.
-
Leon Draisaitl signs NHL's biggest deal, says he wants to be an 'Oiler for life'
Leon Draisaitl says he wants to be an "Oiler for life." The star forward took a big step towards that goal by signing an eight-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers. The deal, announced Tuesday has an average annual value of US$14 million, the highest in NHL history.
U.S. reports 28th death caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators
Another death has been linked to dangerous Takata air bag inflators by U.S. regulators, the 28th in the United States.
-
Former Volkswagen boss Winterkorn faces trial over diesel cars rigged to cheat on emissions tests
Former Volkswagen Group CEO Martin Winterkorn faced a trial Tuesday on charges of fraud and market manipulation in connection with the corporate scandal over Volkswagen's use of rigged software that let millions of cars cheat on emissions tests and emit high levels of harmful pollutants.
-
Here's what experts want you to know about engine oil change, car inspection
Cars require proper upkeep and maintenance, including checking the oil, battery and fluids, but relying on the vehicle's computer system is not enough, according to experts.
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
Windsor musician receives rare honour of taking the stage at Detroit Jazz Festival
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
Humpback whale calf struck by BC Ferries vessel 'likely to survive,' research society says
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
This wilderness resort designed and built by the Timber Kings just hit the market in B.C.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
'I don't know what we're going to do': Historic Saskatchewan theatre floods, owners fear closure
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
'Mini Thni': Alta. First Nations community reclaims traditional Stoney Nakoda name
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
'A home to be loved': Manitoba historical landmark up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Man says he's lucky to be alive after bear attack in Halifax area
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
'He was trying to bite my thumb off:' Vancouver woman says she was attacked in Stanley Park
A Vancouver couple is hoping somebody will recognize the man they say violently attacked them late Sunday afternoon in Stanley Park.
-
Closing arguments underway in murder trial of man accused of killing teen passerby during B.C. gang shooting
With no eye witnesses or video placing Kane Carter at the crime scene, Crown prosecutors have spent the last few months presenting the jury with large amounts of what they describe as "circumstantial" evidence.
-
Mediator called in to negotiate end to HandyDART strike
HandyDART workers walked off the job Tuesday morning, saying until they get a new contract they will only offer clients rides for specific essential medical services, such as cancer treatment.
City inspectors scrambled to respond to Ontario Science Centre shutdown: documents
On the day that the Ontario Science Centre was abruptly shuttered this summer, a city of Toronto staffer rushed to the building to inspect it – but didn’t mark down any immediate hazards, according to documents obtained by CTV News through a freedom of information request.
-
Man murdered in Toronto over the weekend was linked to organized crime, says RCMP
Ioannis Kyriakopoulos, the 64-year-old man who was gunned down in Toronto's east end over the weekend, was allegedly involved in organized crime, the RCMP has confirmed.
Calgary announces new water use target amid urgent repairs
The amount of water that can be safely used by Calgarians amid ongoing repair work to the Bearspaw feeder main has been increased.
-
Alberta First Nation calls for RCMP officers to resign after fatal shooting of teenage boy
A boy who was killed by RCMP last week has been identified by the Samson Cree Nation as Hoss Lightning-Saddleback.
Back to school for Ottawa students as new cellphone rules go into effect
Tuesday marked the unofficial end of summer and the first day of class for thousands of students in Ottawa.
-
Snowbirds and UK Red Arrows to fly over Ottawa-Gatineau Wednesday
The Snowbirds and the United Kingdom's Air Force will be conducting a flypast over Ottawa and Gatineau on Wednesday evening.
-
Stittsville high school students start online or in Bells Corners after new school does not open
The first day of school came with some unexpected changes for students in Stittsville, as construction delays at the new Maplewood Secondary School forced them to start the school year online or at a temporary location.
Quebec super minister Pierre Fitzgibbon resigns
There has been a major shock in Quebec politics: Pierre Fitzgibbon, the super-minister of the economy, is stepping down.
-
Quebec court rules that systemic racial profiling exists in Montreal police, awards compensation
There has been a major Quebec Superior Court ruling against the Montreal police service (SPVM) and the City of Montreal, which said that there's a systemic form of racial profiling within the SPVM, and it is awarding $5,000 in punitive damages to anyone who was stopped on the streets based on their ethnic origin.
-
Long-serving Black leader Dr. Clarence Bayne has died at 91
A longstanding leader in Montreal's Black community, Dr. Clarence Bayne, has died at 91.
'He is out to kill': Mother of teen injured in St. Albert drive-by shooting describes incident
The mother of one of three teens injured in a drive-by shooting in St. Albert over the weekend says she's grateful her daughter is alive.
-
Small plane crashes, bursts into flames in northern Alberta with two people believed aboard
Police say they believe two people were aboard a small plane when it crashed and burst into flames Tuesday afternoon in Peace River.
-
New mental health and addictions agency officially takes over from AHS, first of four new pillars
Recovery Alberta has taken over mental health and addictions service delivery from Alberta Health Services (AHS).
Woman arrested in relation to child pornography offences in Moncton, N.B.
A woman has been arrested in connection with child pornography offences in Moncton, N.B.
-
Nova Scotia conservation group announces its largest purchase of coastal land
The Nova Scotia Nature Trust plans to complete its largest acquisition of privately owned coastline by the end of the month.
-
Nova Scotia has highest shoplifting rates in country according Statistics Canada
Nova Scotia has the highest shoplifting rate among Canada’s provinces, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.
'What can I do to stay safe?': Woman warns car owners after car gets stolen twice
A woman from St. Paul, Minn., is warning Winnipeg car owners after her vehicle was stolen two times in three weeks.
-
Woman dies after being hit by Winnipeg police vehicle near homeless encampment
A woman has died after being hit by a police vehicle Monday while officers were returning someone to an encampment in Winnipeg.
-
Man wanted after allegedly threatening to kill RCMP officer in video
Manitoba RCMP has arrested one man and is searching for another after video threats to kill an RCMP officer were posted online.
Sask. paramedic sexually assaulted by patient during ambulance ride
A Saskatchewan man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a paramedic who was called to treat his overdose in the summer of 2021.
-
A cellphone ban and a pronoun law: Sask. kids head back to school
It's the start of another school year for many in Saskatchewan on Tuesday and drivers are being asked to be extra cautious this morning on their commutes.
More parents scrambling to sort out child care due to OneList mistake
More families are reporting issues with the registration program for extended before and after school child care in Waterloo Region.
-
Construction contract for Cambridge Recreation Complex awarded to Waterloo company
Cambridge is one step closer to breaking ground on the city’s long-awaited recreation complex.
-
43 reported overdoses, two drug deaths over six-day period in Waterloo Region
Another Community Drug Alert has been issued in Waterloo Region after 43 drug overdoses were reported between Aug. 28 and Sept. 2.
Province commits to rebuild Saskatoon lodge for out-of-town cancer patients
The province announced plans to rebuild the Saskatoon Cancer Patient Lodge Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon police say a driver who hit two people in an alleyway was released without charge
A driver who police say hit two people in a Pleasant Hill alleyway was released without charges on Monday.
-
Greater Sudbury says councillor's lawsuit 'an abuse of process,' should be thrown out
Lawyers for Greater Sudbury pulled no punches in responding to a lawsuit from beleaguered city councillor Bill Leduc, who is facing charges under Ontario's Municipal Elections Act.
-
'Dangerous' woman wanted for drug trafficking
Chatham-Kent police are looking for a wanted woman in a drug investigation where $187,504 in cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized.
-
Kids at London Children's Hospital get first hand look at a real racecar
Race car driver Connor Pritiko brought his APC Pro Late Model Chevrolet Camaro to the Children’s Hospital to kick off the first ever United Racing Series “Race For Kids” fundraising campaign.
-
Second trial against former Woodstock Mayor begins in London courtroom
Woodstock’s disgraced former mayor Trevor Birtch walked inside the London courthouse Tuesday to face three new charges of sexual assault involving one woman whose identity is protected under a court order.
Motorcyclist, 48, killed, another seriously injured in Orillia collision with SUV
Provincial police are investigating a deadly weekend crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in Orillia.
-
Woman becomes instant millionaire with 3rd lottery ticket she's ever purchased
Touran Ahadi, 66, became an instant millionaire with the third lottery ticket she ever purchased.
-
Driver clocked speeding 186km/h in 80 zone late for work: OPP
A Meaford man "will be walking for the next 30 days," police said after an officer pulled his vehicle over for allegedly speeding more than 100 kilometres per hour over the posted limit.
'Very scared': Black bear cub retrieved from back of Windsor van
Chatham-Kent's Pet and Wildlife Rescue (PAWR) Centre had an unusual animal in its care for a part of the Labour Day long weekend.
-
Tecumseh's new Beacon Heights Public School impresses
The public school is one of two, including Erie Migration District School, to open in the region Tuesday. The bigger school has more capacity and can hold up to 650 students, which is double the size of the school it replaced.
-
Firefighters responded to Dougall Avenue homeless encampment 90 times this year
Every year, Windsor firefighters report to hundreds of fires at homeless encampments across the city, but some stand out with more calls for service than others.
Man arrested as police investigate suspicious death in Ahousaht, B.C.
Police say one man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious death over the weekend in a remote community off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
-
Gunshots fired into B.C. home of Punjabi music star AP Dhillon
Police in British Columbia are investigating after gunshots were fired into the home of a rising Punjabi music star early Monday morning.
-
81-year-old found dead in suspected homicide on B.C.'s Texada Island
Major crime investigators have been called to a Gulf Island after a suspected homicide.
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
‘It’s really good to be back’: First day of school in Lethbridge
It was busy outside St. Patrick Fine Arts School in Lethbridge on Tuesday morning.
-
Fire restrictions eased in Lethbridge County
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
-
Blue-green algae advisory remains in place for Henderson Lake Park as Lethbridge temperatures heat up ahead of long weekend
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
Funding will boost housing construction in the Sault
Hundreds of new housing units will soon come to Sault Ste. Marie thanks to recent funding from the provincial government.
-
Northwestern Ont. police seize $100K in drugs, four replica guns
One person has been charged after police in Kenora raided a residence late last month and seized drugs and fake guns.
-
Meet the big winners of the northern hospital 50-50s
The long weekend started off with some exciting news for the August winners of four northeastern Ontario hospital cash lotteries.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.