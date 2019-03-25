

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- The leader of Alberta's United Conservatives says if his party were to head the government, schools would operate under rules for gay-straight alliance clubs developed before the NDP came to power.

He says the UCP would resurrect the former Progressive Conservative government's unproclaimed Education Act, which included a provision to support the clubs in schools.

The New Democrats amended the School Act to bring in further protections for LGBTQ students -- including barring school officials from telling parents if their kids join one of the clubs.

Kenney says he supports gay-straight alliances for young people to get peer support if they're being bullied and adds he wants a less contentious relationship with religious schools.

He also says his party would lift a cap on the number of charter schools in Alberta, focus on improving math and science grades and ensure consent was taught in all sex education classes.

He announced his education platform for the April 16 election at the private Calgary Jewish Academy on Monday.

Kristopher Wells, a professor specializing in sexual minority issues at Edmonton's MacEwan University, said Kenney would be taking a back-door route to undo progress on LGBTQ rights the NDP has made.

"It's a move to undermine gay-straight alliances and has the ability to do real harm to LGBTQ2 students, who remain amongst one of the most vulnerable groups of students in our schools today," Wells said.