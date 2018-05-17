

Alexander Panetta, The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON -- The United States says the NAFTA countries are nowhere close to a deal, apparently dousing expectations that an agreement might be just a few minor adjustments away.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, and several high-ranking staffers were in the U.S. on Thursday urging a quick deal before the American statement landed.

The statement from U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer says there are gaping differences on intellectual property, agriculture, online purchases, energy, labour, rules of origin, and much more.

"The NAFTA countries are nowhere near close to a deal," said Lighthizer.

"There are gaping differences ... We of course will continue to engage in negotiations, and I look forward to working with my counterparts to secure the best possible deal for American farmers, ranchers, workers, and businesses."

The reason Canada, Mexico and some in the U.S. want a deal soon has to do with certainty -- with establishing business certainty and with settling the process before elections in Mexico and the U.S. push everything into next year.

Some fear that delaying the process into next year will add a new layer of unpredictability as many of the politicians involved now will no longer be in politics. Mexico will have a new administration, the U.S. will have a new Congress after midterm elections and several senior U.S. lawmakers are retiring.