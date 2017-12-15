U.S. secretary of state to meet with Canada's cabinet, talk Korea crisis
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to meet Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 15, 2017 11:38AM EST
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet a Canadian cabinet committee when he visits Ottawa next week.
Tillerson's schedule includes a session with the ministerial committee on Canada-U.S. relations.
Sources say he will travel to Ottawa on Tuesday to discuss the North Korea crisis, as well as a range of other international and bilateral issues.
He also plans to meet Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.
The two are co-hosting an international conference in the new year on the North Korean nuclear crisis.
Tillerson has been seeking non-military solutions to the impasse, while other members of the administration, including President Donald Trump, have expressed skepticism about whether diplomacy can work.