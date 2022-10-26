U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to raise Haiti intervention in Canada visit
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ottawa and Montreal this week, ahead of major global summits and a possible military intervention in Haiti.
The visit comes less than a month after Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly visited Blinken in Washington, but officials say the two will have plenty to talk about.
"You don't need an excuse to visit a friend and neighbour," Blinken's deputy for the Western Hemisphere, Brian Nichols, told reporters Wednesday.
Blinken arrives in Ottawa on Thursday, and will join Joly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in formal talks on support for Ukraine, human rights in Iran and North American refugee policy.
They will also touch on the updated U.S. strategies for the Arctic and Indo-Pacific, as Canada works on its own plans for those regions.
The humanitarian crisis in Haiti will likely loom large, as the U.S. and Canada try to respond to that country's request for foreign military intervention.
Haiti's interim government has operated in chaos since the July 2021 assassination of former president Jovenel Moise.
Since September, armed gangs have been blockading fuel access, leading to a shortage of basic goods, clean water and medical services, all during a cholera outbreak.
Canada and the U.S. have sent tanks, and the United Nations is considering a military intervention to restore order, which has been endorsed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Nichols expects a UN resolution to pass by early November, and for another country to take the lead.
"There are a number of countries that have the skills to do that, and among those countries is Canada," he said, citing the country's development expertise, the RCMP and "very capable Armed Forces."
Yet the Trudeau government has been vague on the question of sending troops, just as military officials decry a personnel shortage.
Last week, Defence Minister Anita Anand noted that Canada could play a role by sending aid to the country.
"We're being very prudent about the next steps, not just in terms of the Canadian Armed Forces, but in terms of our government writ large," she said.
On Wednesday, Joly did not bring up troops when asked about Haiti, instead saying Canada will eventually sanction those profiting off the chaos.
"We are not going to impose a solution on Haiti. We will work with the Haitians to find a solution by and for them," she said in French.
Joly added in English that Washington and Ottawa want to be aligned ahead of major summits next month by the G20 and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forums.
"We want to make sure that we deepen our ties with the Americans," she said.
"It's time to sit down (and) organize ourselves in view of these important meetings where the world will be convened."
On Friday, Joly will also host Blinken in her hometown of Montreal to discuss trade and visit a lithium-recycling plant.
Nichols said the point is to highlight the cross-border automotive industry that thrived under NAFTA, and the importance of bringing that sector into the age of electric vehicles.
"That will build on our North American automobile supply chain," he said. "That's going to create good high paying jobs for the people of North America."
This is Blinken's first official visit to Canada since his appointment in January 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?
As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.
Seoul says allies agree 'unparalleled' response needed to a North Korea nuclear test
South Korea said on in Wednesday it had agreed with the United States and Japan that a resumption of nuclear testing by North Korea would have to be met with an 'unparalleled' response.
Bloc Quebecois' motion to sever ties with monarchy fails, but gets backing from other MPs
A Bloc Quebecois motion calling for Canada to sever ties with the monarchy failed on Wednesday, after Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet forced MPs to vote on whether the federal government should no longer be connected to what he called an 'incredibly racist' and 'archaic' institution.
Skechers says escorted Ye out of L.A. office after rapper arrived 'unannounced'
Skechers said on Wednesday its executives escorted Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, out of a Los Angeles corporate office, after the rapper and fashion designer "showed up unannounced and uninvited."
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from a detention camp in Syria.
'Crypto king' nearly arrested twice after refusing to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer presses woman over absence of rape evidence
An attorney for Harvey Weinstein peppered a woman with questions Wednesday on the lack of forensic evidence that the movie magnate raped her in 2013, or that he was even at the hotel where she says the assault occurred.
Human remains re-exhumed for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims
A team of scientists started the process of re-exhuming human remains Wednesday in their effort to identify people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the worst known examples of white mob violence against Black Americans in U.S. history.
Canada
-
RCMP investigating reports of Chinese 'police stations' operating in Ontario
The RCMP says it’s investigating reports of criminal activity at so-called "police stations" reportedly set up by the People’s Republic of China in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from a detention camp in Syria.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
-
France denies extradition for priest facing sex assault charge in Nunavut
The federal government says France has denied an extradition request for a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut.
-
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
-
'Crypto king' nearly arrested twice after refusing to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
World
-
Seoul says allies agree 'unparalleled' response needed to a North Korea nuclear test
South Korea said on in Wednesday it had agreed with the United States and Japan that a resumption of nuclear testing by North Korea would have to be met with an 'unparalleled' response.
-
Syria reports Israeli airstrikes on targets in Damascus area
Israeli airstrikes targeted sites in the vicinity of Damascus early Thursday, marking the third such strikes in a week, Syrian state media reported.
-
Human remains re-exhumed for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims
A team of scientists started the process of re-exhuming human remains Wednesday in their effort to identify people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the worst known examples of white mob violence against Black Americans in U.S. history.
-
Gunmen attack major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15
Gunmen opened fire Wednesday at a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, according to state-run media.
-
Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke
More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat.
-
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself erratically and sometimes confrontationally.
Politics
-
Bloc Quebecois' motion to sever ties with monarchy fails, but gets backing from other MPs
A Bloc Quebecois motion calling for Canada to sever ties with the monarchy failed on Wednesday, after Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet forced MPs to vote on whether the federal government should no longer be connected to what he called an 'incredibly racist' and 'archaic' institution.
-
'Siege mentality': OPP warned 'Freedom Convoy' protesters weren't leaving Ottawa
The Feb. 14 report, released through the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday, showed the provincial police based their assessment on how long the blockades around Parliament Hill had dragged on, as well as the scope of the protest and 'nature of the conflict.'
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
Health
-
SickKids seeing spike in ER patient volumes, with some waiting up to 12 hours
Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children is urging families to consider other options before coming in to the emergency department after more than 300 patients showed up over a 24-hour period in recent days.
-
Pine-Sol cleaning products recall in Canada: What you need to know
Clorox is recalling some Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaning products in Canada and the U.S., due to possible contamination with bacteria that can make people sick.
-
Afraid of needles? China rolling out oral COVID-19 vaccine
The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first.
Sci-Tech
-
Alphabet sees 'disappointing' ad sales during economic slowdown
Google parent Alphabet Inc's disappointing ad sales sparked worries across the digital media sector on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.
-
Photos of the partial solar eclipse you missed Tuesday morning
Tuesday morning, Canadians missed a partial solar eclipse as the Sun, Moon and Earth almost aligned. The next eclipse event takes place on Nov. 8, as the upcoming full moon is set to occur along with a total lunar eclipse, which will be visible to Canada.
-
Macintosh SE used by Steve Jobs worth up to US$300,000 was up for auction this week
A Macintosh computer used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs went up for auction this week, with sellers estimating its worth at up to US$300,000.
Entertainment
-
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer presses woman over absence of rape evidence
An attorney for Harvey Weinstein peppered a woman with questions Wednesday on the lack of forensic evidence that the movie magnate raped her in 2013, or that he was even at the hotel where she says the assault occurred.
-
Skechers says escorted Ye out of L.A. office after rapper arrived 'unannounced'
Skechers said on Wednesday its executives escorted Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, out of a Los Angeles corporate office, after the rapper and fashion designer "showed up unannounced and uninvited."
-
Video game studio helps Nova Scotia's Lunenburg make its mark in the world of golf
From Moe Norman to Mike Weir and Sandra Post to Brooke Henderson, Canada has a rich golf history. But there's also a little-known golf hotbed in Lunenburg, N.S.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite up almost 200 points, U.S. markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was up almost 200 points on Wednesday, buoyed by strength across all sectors on news of a half-percentage point interest rate hike, while U.S. markets were mixed, weighed down by tech stocks.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
-
Macintosh SE used by Steve Jobs worth up to US$300,000 was up for auction this week
A Macintosh computer used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs went up for auction this week, with sellers estimating its worth at up to US$300,000.
Lifestyle
-
'My needs matter': Tips for setting boundaries and saying 'no'
In her new book, 'The Book of Boundaries: Set the Limits That Will Set You Free,' Melissa Urban provides tips on setting boundaries, communicating them to others, and why it's the right thing to do.
-
Powerball jackpot rises to US$700M, 8th largest lottery prize
The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated US$700 million Powerball grand prize.
-
6 things Taylor Swift has taught me about living well
With the release of her latest album, 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift fans have been invited to glimpse back into the struggles and lessons she is investigating in her next phase of her life.
Sports
-
Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown leave Kanye West's Donda Sports agency
Two high profile athletes are leaving Kanye West's sports agency, Donda Sports, in the wake of the artist and businessman's repeated antisemitic statements.
-
British minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly faced criticism Wednesday after telling gay soccer fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar that they should show some 'compromise' and be 'respectful of the host nation.'
-
Klay Thompson ejected for first time in NBA career
The technical fouls were piling high in the third quarter. So was Devin Booker's point total and the Phoenix Suns' lead. By the time the whistles finally stopped, the Suns were well on their way to 134-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a game that featured Klay Thompson's first career ejection and seven technical fouls.
Autos
-
Tesla faces U.S. criminal probe over self-driving claims: sources told Reuters
Tesla is under criminal investigation in the United States over claims that the company's electric vehicles can drive themselves, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
-
Audi to team up with Sauber for Formula One entry in 2026
German manufacturer Audi has chosen Formula One team Sauber as its factory works team when it enters the racing series in 2026.
-
Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire
Kia is telling owners of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires.