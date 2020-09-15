OTTAWA -- The United States is lifting its 10 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminum, retroactive to Sept. 1, backing down from the trade dispute just hours before Canadian retaliatory measures were to be announced.

This major move was announced by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. In a statement, the top American trade official cited “consultations” with Canadian officials and an expectation that trading of aluminum is likely to balance out in the months ahead, as why the Americans decided to withdraw what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called “unjust” tariffs.

Withdrawing the tariffs does come with some strings. According to Lighthizer’s office, they stand ready to re-impose the tariffs should they see what they consider a “surge” in imports, spelling out expectations for the cap on shipments of non-alloyed aluminum from Canada between September and December.

“The United States will consult with the Canadian government at the end of the year to review the state of the aluminum trade in light of trade patterns during the four-month period and expected market conditions in 2021,” said Lighthizer’s statement.

Setting up Tuesday for what was supposed to be Canada’s announcement of how it planned to respond to the trade action by U.S. President Donald Trump, Trudeau told reporters that Canada’s actions would be done to “defend Canadian workers,” and the sector as a whole.

Now, Canada will not be moving forward with its planned retaliation. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Minister Mary Ng were to make the announcement of the countermeasures at 3 p.m. EDT, but will now be coming out to respond to the U.S. decision.

Trump imposed the 10 per cent tariff on raw aluminum from Canada on Aug. 16 under Section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act, which states the imports pose a threat to American national security, amid condemnation from aluminum organizations on both sides of the border.

As soon as Trump said the new tariffs were coming, Canadian officials said they planned to hit back with $3.6 billion in dollar-for-dollar retaliatory countermeasures once the industry was consulted on a broad list of potential products to slap tariffs on.

Freeland has previously indicated the approach will be how to “inflict the minimal amount of damage on Canada, and to have frankly the strongest possible impact in the United States.”

Among the list of potential U.S. aluminum products Canada had its sights on are beverage cans, washing machines, refrigerators, bicycles and golf clubs, meaning prices on both sides of the border would likely increase for these products.

In unveiling the tariffs, Trump claimed that the American aluminum business has been “decimated” by Canada, calling it “very unfair” and accusing Canadian producers of flooding the U.S. with exports.

Freeland has called Trump’s tariffs “unnecessary, unwarranted and entirely unacceptable,” and said they are the “last thing anyone needs” right now given the current state of the economy amid COVID-19.

In initially signaling a retaliatory response was coming, Freeland said it was her hope that the U.S. administration would realize the trade action would negatively impact the aluminum industry on both sides of the border and backtrack on their decision.