U.S. becoming more protectionist, former ambassador warns Trudeau cabinet
Canada's former ambassador to the United States warns that our country could be dealing with a more protectionist trade partner, regardless of who wins the presidential election.
David MacNaughton made the comments in an interview with CTV News as he attended the Liberal government cabinet retreat in Halifax.
"We've got a challenge, which is that the United States is becoming more protectionist, more isolationist," MacNaughton said.
The ex-diplomat said Canada must figure out how to enhance its relationship with the U.S., not just on the trade front but as a "key partner of the United States in the free world," as turmoil continues across the globe.
Canada's relationship with the United States was the theme of the last day of cabinet meetings in Halifax.
Kirsten Hillman, Canada's envoy in Washington, D.C., spoke to ministers about the relationship between the two countries and the ongoing effort to prepare for a new president.
"So we've been to Texas and Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina, and about 33 states in recent months," Hillman told reporters about the government's charm offensive south of the border.
The ambassador, Trade Minister Mary Ng and Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne have met with 42 of 50 U.S. state governors since January when the prime minister re-launched the so-called Team Canada effort.
The cross-border engagement has been in high gear since the start of the year when Ng and Champagne were tasked with connecting with U.S. lawmakers, unions and business leaders. Ng has been to the U.S. four times since February and will meet with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington on Wednesday.
Champagne says Canada is moving from being nice to being strategic in its approach with Americans. He told reporters of a meeting with his American counterpart where he informed her Canada has the only cobalt refinery in all of North America. Last week, the U.S. Defense Department announced a US$20-million investment in the Electra plant.
Hillman believes the work has been beneficial, as she attended both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions in the last month.
"For both of those conventions, I got invitations to join policy discussions that were being led by some of these regional lawmakers. So in Milwaukee, there was a roundtable on energy. There were certain state-level delegates getting together wanting to talk about trade and investment," Hillman said.
Canadian officials believe those discussions are essential, as certain trade irritants could be on the horizon. Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 10 per cent import duty on all goods coming into the United States, including those from Canada. Kamala Harris has not clearly laid out her trade policy yet. However, Hillman believes it could be similar to the Biden administration's, "but she'll put her own stamp on it, and I think that that's just something that we're watching carefully."
Canadian American Business Council CEO Beth Burke says it's important for Canadian officials to nurture the relationship with the United States.
"Every area needs attention, right?" Burke said. "You may be married for 30 years and you say, 'Oh, I don't need a birthday present,' but you don't really mean it, right? You still want a card or flowers."
Burke believes the U.S. is keen to be a partner, but there were clear pressures on Canada to follow the U.S. in imposing 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese-made electrical vehicles and 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum from that country.
The U.S. had also stressed how important it was for Canada to meet its NATO target of spending two per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) on national defence. Last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada would reach that goal by the year 2032.
U.S. President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who was a surprise guest at the Liberal cabinet retreat, applauded the move.
"We welcome what Canada laid out in terms of its two per cent target, which is a historic step for it to take, and then of course with all our allied countries we'd like to see that two per cent target get hit as soon as humanly possible," Sullivan told reporters Sunday.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
