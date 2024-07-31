Politics

    • Two witnesses storm out of House committee in tears, decrying Liberal politicization

    Cait Alexander, an advocate for sex assault survivors is photographed at Queen's Park in Toronto, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Cait Alexander, an advocate for sex assault survivors is photographed at Queen's Park in Toronto, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Two witnesses stormed out of a parliamentary committee meeting Wednesday, after Liberals tried to steer a planned discussion about violence against women towards the topic of abortion rights.

    The rare summer hearing of the House of Commons status of women committee was organized so MPs could hear from advocates and a deputy chief of the Peel Regional Police.

    Though witnesses set out to sombrely argue that the current justice and bail system is failing victims, the session quickly derailed into a mess of political bickering.

    During an opening statement, Cait Alexander, who heads up the advocacy group End Violence Everywhere, shared her personal story as her family looked on in a public seating area.

    "I'm supposed to be dead," she said, showing MPs graphic photos of abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend three years ago.

    "If you haven't met a survivor and a victim's family, well, now you have."

    Before long, MPs were answering to Alexander's family for a partisan display that descended into procedural chaos. Her mother, frustrated, told the Liberal instigator that she was "disappointed," and the whole thing amounted to another instance of abuse.

    It began just a few minutes after opening statements from Alexander, advocate Megan Walker and deputy police chief Nick Milinovich, and after a first question-and-answer round for Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri.

    Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld was given the floor next. After making a brief statement about the federal government taking the issue seriously, she chastened Conservatives for politicizing the issue and accused them of leaving little time for other parties to prepare -- and no ability to recommend witnesses.

    "We do not use victims and survivors of trauma to try and score political points in this committee," she pronounced.

    "I think it's cruel to have people relive the trauma that they've endured just to be able to have a meeting that if it's not agreed to, then there's all kinds of social media that Liberals or others don't care about this issue, which, as we all know, we do very deeply."

    Instead of pivoting back to discussing the topic at hand with witnesses, Vandenbeld went on to move that the committee instead resume a different discussion about abortion rights.

    The witnesses, left hanging, began heckling Vandenbeld.

    Alexander held up the photos of her wounds again. Walker, visibly upset, said: "This is the problem. Did she listen to anything that was said this morning?"

    The microphone was not handed back to them. Instead, a lengthy back-and-forth between MPs ensued, with multiple points of order brought to the chair.

    NDP MP Leah Gazan accused the Conservative committee chair, Shelby Kramp-Neuman, of failing to give her the floor and favouring her Tory colleague instead.

    "The fact that my voice is being silenced in the committee after not having an opportunity to put in witnesses is deeply offensive, deeply violent and deeply troubling," Gazan said.

    "I'm disgusted because I wasn't given a chance to put forward witnesses when I'm representing Ground Zero for murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls."

    Not long after that, Alexander stormed out of the room in tears. Walker turned her back on the committee and followed.

    Conservative MP Anna Roberts said she was "disgusted in this whole day," and apologized to the two.

    Ferreri blasted Vandenbeld and said the victims came to testify in order to bring about "legitimate change."

    She said the committee should hold more meetings on the topic to hear from other witnesses, and apologized to Alexander's mother, who stood behind the witness table.

    "'Sorry' isn't good enough -- we've heard 'sorry,"' Alexander's mother responded.

    The meeting adjourned shortly thereafter.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News