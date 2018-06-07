

Two new independent senators appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were sworn in Thursday afternoon, just hours before the upper chamber’s critical vote on a bill to legalize recreational marijuana.

Donna Dasko, a pollster and media commentator, now represents Ontario. Former judge Pierre Dalphond takes a seat representing Quebec.

The prime minister’s office announced the appointments on Wednesday. Both senators were sworn in and took their seats in the Senate chamber Thursday afternoon. The two appointments follow the swearing in of new Newfoundland and Labrador independent senator Mohamed-Iqbal Ravalia on June 4.

Trudeau’s move to fill vacant Senate seats comes as his government’s key promise to fully legalize marijuana this summer faces one of its final challenges: the Senate vote on Bill C-45 that’s expected to occur tonight. Each of the Red Chamber’s 95 sitting senators has been granted 10 minutes to discuss the bill, which is currently in its third reading in the Senate. Despite the opposition of 32 Conservative senators, the bill is widely expected to pass.

Last week, the Senate’s social affairs committee proposed more than 40 amendments ahead of Thursday’s vote, including one that would allow provinces to ban home cultivation. If the legislation is passed by the Senate Thursday, it will go back to the House of Commons, where the changes may be approved, rejected or modified. The bill would then go back to the Senate again for another vote.

Tony Dean of the Independent Senate Group sponsored Bill C-45.

“My observation is that over the last year or so, the government has listened carefully to the advice of the Senate and invariably accepted some amendments, possibly rejecting others,” the Ontario senator told CTV Power Play host Don Martin Thursday. “We’ll have to wait and see.”

Dean, however, said he expects the legislation will pass the Senate vote Thursday without further amendment.

“We’ve had the bill in the Senate for seven months now,” he told CTV Power Play host Don Martin on Thursday. “It has been reviewed by five committees of the Senate, which is pretty much unprecedented… We have examined the bill exhaustively, and I can say personally that it has been exhausting.”

Appearing alongside Dean, Quebec Conservative senator Leo Housakos accused the Liberal government of not doing “its due diligence” in regards to marijuana legalization.

“They keep saying the overarching goal of this bill is of course to try to reduce marijuana use amongst young Canadians,” he said. “We don’t see very many signs of that.”

Housakos said he hopes the government will “heed our concerns and be open to those amendments” that aim to protect young people.

If Bill C-45 is passed in the Senate today, it is expected that marijuana will become legal for recreational use in Canada within eight to twelve weeks.

“It’s a historic night,” Dean said. “And of course, I am hoping that that vote is successful.”

With files from The Canadian Press