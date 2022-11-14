Two convoy organizers say they can't afford to defend class-action lawsuit
Two organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" say they don't have enough money to defend a potential class-action lawsuit against them and want a court to unfreeze donations made to the convoy so they can pay for lawyers.
Benjamin Dichter and Chris Garrah want the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario to release $200,000 of the more than $5 million in funds given by convoy supporters that is currently held in escrow, pending the resolution of litigation launched on behalf of Ottawa residents and businesses.
“The $200,000 amount sought as an initial retainer is reasonable in the context of a $300-million class proceeding,” Dichter and Garrah claim in a motion record before the court.
The documents says $200,000 is the amount required as a retainer for their new law firm, Jim Karahalios Professional Corporation, but it notes that more money might be needed in future to defend the potentially complicated and lengthy case.
The lawsuit was launched in February by Ottawa public servant Zexi Li on behalf of residents of Ottawa's downtown core, alleging damages caused by the sustained noise of truck horns and diesel fumes.
Lawyer Paul Champ later expanded the potential class of plaintiffs to include Ottawa businesses affected by the three-week occupation of the city and employees who lost wages.
The lawsuit names a list of convoy organizers as defendants but Champ wants to add two “defendant classes,” making any trucker who participated in the protest or anyone who gave donations potentially liable for damages.
In the course of the lawsuit, Champ successfully obtained court orders to freeze money donated to the convoy through sites such as GoFundMe and GiveSendGo, as well as email transfers and cryptocurrency payments.
Neither Dichter nor Garrah can personally afford their legal representation in the case, their motion record says, as both have limited income and minimal assets.
Dichter, the record says, is a truck driver and a podcast producer who lives in a rental apartment, and owns no real estate and has no material savings.
“Aside from the truck he uses to generate income, which is worth approximately $40,000 to $50,000 with $15,000 in corresponding financing charges, he drives a modest personal vehicle,” the motion record says.
“His 2021 income was approximately $10,000 with a further $7,000 in corporate net income. He was unable to earn material income for six months in 2022 due to a broken foot.”
Garrah also has limited income from his work as a general contractor, selling windows and doors, according to the court filing. He had net income of approximately $15,000 in 2021 and his wife owns their family home, valued at approximately $400,000. His only other assets are tools for work and two trucks, one of which isn't working, the motion record says.
The plaintiffs in the Li case are resisting the motion to release the funds, arguing that Dichter and Garrah must prove they have no other assets available before applying to release funds from escrow.
“In the present case, the Moving Parties are not wealthy but they are not impecunious,” the plaintiffs responded. “Both are gainfully employed and have assets.”
The plaintiffs' response notes that both Dichter and Garrah own vehicles and have income. Dichter, it says, receives income from his podcast and just published a book about the convoy, which could generate more income.
The court had previously agreed to unfreeze $100,000 of the donations to pay legal fees for another group of defendants to the lawsuit involved with Freedom Corp. 2022, the not-for-profit set up to receive the donations.
Freedom Corp. is also opposing the motion, saying it received the money from the escrow only after agreeing not to challenge the court orders freezing the donations, called Mareva orders.
“The funds that Garrah and Dichter seek access to are donations that were intended to vest with the Freedom Corp.,” the corporation's response says.
“Freedom Corp. has a fiduciary duty as the intended trustee of donated funds to ensure they are used effectively and efficiently.”
The Ontario Ministry of Attorney-General also filed a brief in the case, saying it intends to seize $3.4 million of the funds donated through GiveSendGo as “offence-related property,” should convoy organizers Tamara Lich or Christopher Barber be found guilty on the criminal charges they face.
A hearing on the Dichter and Garrah motion is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus
The cost of lettuce is spiking amid a shortage that's leading some restaurants to temporarily stop offering leafy greens on their menus.
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former 'The Tonight Show' host told Variety.
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'
Rarely used designation bans Iranian regime's top officials from Canada
The federal government has formally banned the top echelons of the Iranian regime from Canada, with a new, rarely used designation now in place that allows border agents to deny foreigners access to the country.
RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government. Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of a computer, and with fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer. He was arrested Monday morning.
Mugnificent! Coffee prices expected to stabilize after seven-year high
Coffee enthusiasts can expect to pay a slightly lower rate for their favourite cup of java as retail prices of coffee beans are expected to stabilize in 2023.
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of whom were experienced aviators with years of flight training.
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
Ontario's top doctor 'strongly' recommends masking indoors
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is 'strongly recommending' -- but not mandating -- masking in all indoor public settings as some pediatric hospitals across the province say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.
House explosion in Regina caused by natural gas leak: Fire department
A compromised natural gas line was found to be the cause of the house explosion that rocked a central Regina neighbourhood on Sunday.
Toronto's food banks are at 'crisis levels,' say authors of 2022 Who's Hungry report
Toronto is in the midst of an “urban food security crisis,” says the CEO of Canada’s largest food bank.
N.B. police investigating financial extortion of teenage boys on social media
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating several reports of teenage boys being financially extorted online.
Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the Russian withdrawal from Kherson as the 'beginning of the end of the war' on Monday, as he lauded soldiers and took selfies with them in the recently liberated southern city.
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of whom were experienced aviators with years of flight training.
Iran issues first death sentence linked to recent protests
An Iranian court has issued the first death sentence linked to recent protests, convicting the unnamed person of 'enmity against God' and 'spreading corruption on Earth,' state media reports.
Israel confirms U.S. probe into Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing
The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Israel confirmed Monday, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to co-operate.
48,000 University of California academic workers on strike
Nearly 48,000 unionized academic workers at all 10 University of California campuses walked off the job Monday, calling for better pay and benefits.
Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 'reckless'
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump's words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were 'reckless' and criticized Trump for being 'part of the problem' that day.
'Freedom Convoy' did not pose threat to the security of Canada: CSIS director
Liberal cabinet ministers deemed last winter's "Freedom Convoy" protests a threat to the security of Canada, despite warnings from the federal intelligence agency that threshold was not met, an inquiry into the Emergencies Act learned Monday.
-
New Democrats call for independent review of government's COVID-19 response
It's time for Canadians to find out how well the federal government handled COVID-19 with a public inquiry into Canada's pandemic response, says the NDP.
-
Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
Moderna said on Monday its updated COVID-19 booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot.
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
Unmanned, solar-powered U.S. space plane back after 908 days
An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments.
Documentary filmmaker bursts into tears on stand at Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, burst into tears a few minutes into her testimony Monday when asked to identify Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand at his trial.
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former 'The Tonight Show' host told Variety.
Filmmaker Paul Haggis told to pay US$10M total in rape suit
Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis was ordered Monday to pay an additional US$2.5 million in damages in a rape lawsuit, bringing the total to US$10 million for a woman who said he sexually assaulted her nearly a decade ago.
Elon Musk pay package at Tesla challenged in court
Testimony began Monday in a Delaware courtroom where Tesla shareholders are challenging a compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk potentially worth more than US$55 billion.
Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto
Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the saviour of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world's first trillionaire.
Slowdown will impact low-income earners most, Macklem says at diversity conference
Low-income Canadians are the hardest hit by high inflation and will be disproportionately affected by the impending economic slowdown, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said during a speech Monday.
Someone just paid more than US$200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks
Someone just spent more than US$200,000 on a pair of old Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs -- setting a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, according to the auction house.
Early pandemic sees largest recorded drop in number of new marriages: StatCan data
Statistics Canada says COVID-19 disruptions are likely behind a historic drop in the number of marriages registered during the earliest days of the pandemic.
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus
The cost of lettuce is spiking amid a shortage that's leading some restaurants to temporarily stop offering leafy greens on their menus.
Former MMA fighter Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson dies at 38
Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, an MMA light heavyweight fighter who went 23-6 in his career, has died. He was 38.
After attending nine World Cups Mexican super fan ready for Qatar
Of the thousands of Mexican fans expected to travel to Qatar for the biggest soccer tournament in the world, only one of them can boast of having attended 10 World Cups and more than 450 matches for the country's national team: Hector Chavez, better known as "Caramelo."
Argos down Alouettes 34-27 to advance to Grey Cup game
McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw two touchdown passes as the Toronto Argonauts punched their ticket to the Grey Cup with a 34-27 home win over the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division final Sunday.
Albertans know winter tires are important, poll shows only 56% use them
Alberta has already seen its fair share of snowy weather to start the month, but a new poll suggests that many drivers are still not using winter tires on their vehicles.
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.