OTTAWA – Twitter Canada has confirmed that Conservative Senator Linda Frum's Twitter account was hacked late Sunday night, after racial slurs and personal information including Frum driver's licence were tweeted to her over 16,000 followers.

In a statement, Twitter Canada's Cam Gordon said that the account was "quickly restored."

"Our policy team meets and is in contact regularly with politicians across Canada, sharing updates on the latest Twitter features (including security features) and tips for getting the most out of Twitter," Gordon said.

Among the tweets posted by the hackers, were an image of both the front and back of her driver’s license, which showed her home address, and a tweet saying they "don't appreciate corrupt politicians" alongside an emoji of the Palestinian flag.

It is not clear who is directly responsible for the hack, but the accounts referenced in the tweets from the hackers are still active.

Twitter Canada did not say whether it plans to suspend these accounts, saying it does not comment on "the activity or status of individual accounts or individual Tweets."

Frum isn't the first Conservative Senator to be hacked, and comes days after a cyber-attack affecting high-level German political officials.

CTV News has reached out to Frum for comment on this incident.

With files from CTV News' Rachel Gilmore and Mackenzie Gray