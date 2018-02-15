

The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON -- Members of the Trump administration keep dropping hints that withdrawing from NAFTA is not in their current plans.

The latest example came today when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a gathering in Congress that he's cautiously hopeful there will be a deal.

He refused to even discuss the potential consequences of a U.S. withdrawal from NAFTA when asked by a congressman -- because, Mnuchin said, that's not the U.S. administration's main priority.

It's the third such hint from a prominent member of the administration in recent days.

U.S. trade czar Bob Lighthizer, in a public meeting this week, said progress is being made in the renegotiation. He described the anxiety about a U.S. withdrawal as something in the past tense.

That's after U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said he expects a NAFTA deal by year's end.

Extending the talks into 2018 would have some drawbacks: Both Scotiabank and the Bank of Canada say uncertainty over the investment situation would shave one-fifth of one per cent from Canada's economy by next year.