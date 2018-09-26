

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. President Donald Trump says he rejected a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau because he’s upset with Canadian tariffs, and the U.S. is considering a new tax on Canadian-made cars.

Trump said he rejected the meeting with Trudeau “because his tariffs are too high and he doesn’t seem to want to move and I told him, ‘Forget about it.’”

Trump also cast serious doubt on ongoing NAFTA negotiations with Canada, and said he refuses to use the word NAFTA to describe any new trade deal.

“Canada has a long way to go. I must be honest with you, we’re not getting along at all with their negotiators,” Trump said.

“I don’t like NAFTA, I’ve never liked it, it’s been very bad for the United States. It’s been great for Canada, it’s been great for Mexico, very bad for us.”

This is a breaking news alert. More to come.