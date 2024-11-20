Politics

    • Trump picks former congressman Pete Hoekstra to be ambassador to Canada

    Michigan Republican Party Chairman Pete Hoekstra speaks before U.S. president-elect Donald Trump during a campaign event at the Ryder Center at Saginaw Valley State University, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in University Center, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Michigan Republican Party Chairman Pete Hoekstra speaks before U.S. president-elect Donald Trump during a campaign event at the Ryder Center at Saginaw Valley State University, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in University Center, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was picking former congressman Pete Hoekstra to be the U.S. ambassador to Canada.

    This is a breaking news story. More details to come...

