OTTAWA -- U.S. President Donald Trump has tapped North Carolina Republican, former diplomat and physician Aldona Z. Wos as the next American ambassador to Canada.

Wos is taking on a position that's been vacant since the summer. She is currently the vice chair of Trump's commission on White House fellowships, and was previously the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Estonia. Earlier in her career she worked as a physician.

According to BNN Bloomberg, she and her husband Louis DeJoy are fundraisers for the GOP. She's also a member of the Republican National Committee and previously served as the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Born in Poland, Wos is replacing Kelly Craft, another powerful GOP donor, who has been appointed as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Canada has yet to name a permanent replacement as ambassador to the U.S. after David MacNaughton left the top diplomatic post in August.

Deputy ambassador Kirsten Hillman has been serving as Canada's acting ambassador to the U.S.