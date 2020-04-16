OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his fellow G7 leaders are being hosted today by an impatient American president far more anxious than they appear to be to ease restrictions meant to control the spread of COVID-19.

President Donald Trump has expressed enthusiasm about easing restrictions to reboot the American economy ahead of the November presidential election. He is leading a teleconference today with his counterparts because the U.S. holds the rotating chair of the G7 this year.

Trudeau said Wednesday that as impatient as people are to reopen businesses and ease social distancing, it would be "terrible" to ease restrictions prematurely and cause another big wave of the virus.

Trump also mused Wednesday about easing the ban on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States.

Trump has cut funding the World Health Organization, believing it is to cozy with China, while other countries see it as a vital agency in fighting the global pandemic. The Trudeau government has defended the WHO as a key ally in the pandemic fight.

Trudeau says Trump has not asked anything from Canada about the WHO.

Trudeau said Wednesday that he intends to use the G7 teleconference to speak with fellow leaders "about continuing to co-ordinate a strong and effective global response to this pandemic."

Other G7 countries enter today's meeting facing an array of formidable challenges in their fight against the virus.

Italy is the worst hit G7 country after the United States, and while the virus is showing signs of declining there, the Italian health care system is facing crushing demands.

Italy's ambassador to Canada, Claudio Taffuri, has appealed to Canadians to help his country by giving money to the Canadian Red Cross in a special program that will funnel funds to the Italian Red Cross.

Taffuri wrote that he was appealing to Canadians who were "inspired by the love that you feel for Italy, by the solidarity we have for those on the front lines of this battle, by the human bond we share with those men and women who are exposed to the disease and its fatal consequences, for the part of them that is in each of us, in support of all human lives."

The death rate from the virus continued to rise in Britain as the government was expected to announce an extension of its nationwide lockdown by several more weeks. Britain is also coping with the recent week-long hospitalization of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to treat his COVID-19 infection.

Earlier today, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency covering the entire country, expanding on a previous order that covered only Tokyo and six other regions that were deemed to have the highest infection rates.

Germany, Europe's largest economy, announced on Wednesday that while it will still adhere to strict social distancing measures, it will let some stores open next week and will reopen schools in May. While the outbreak has slowed in recent weeks, Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany must move in "small steps" and achieved only a "fragile intermediate success" containing the virus.

France was dealing with COVID-19 fallout on various fronts this week. A French court ruled Amazon wasn't doing enough to protect its workers, so the company said it was temporarily suspending operations there. The iconic Tour de France cycling race was postponed to late August and early September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.

--With files from the Associated Press