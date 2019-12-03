OTTAWA -- U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his “great election victory,” in the pair’s first meeting since the fall federal election.

In their bilateral sit-down on the sidelines of a NATO meeting, Trump said it was “an honour to be with a friend,” and touted their “very good relationship,” as they continue to push for the renegotiated NAFTA deal to be ratified.

“We’re working on the USMCA,” said Trump, adding that it’s up to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring up the trilateral agreement for a vote, a vote Trump said would pass.

Trudeau said the relationship between Canada and the United States “is incredibly strong, I don’t think it’s ever been stronger,” and that work continues in Canada to also see the new NAFTA implemented. He called it a “great process” between the countries to see the deal become a reality.

More to come...