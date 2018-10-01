Trump calls new North American trade deal 'great,' as PM briefs provinces
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 11:10AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 1, 2018 11:14AM EDT
OTTAWA – The morning after a historic new trade pact was agreed to by Canada, the United States, and Mexico, the president who triggered the NAFTA renegotiations heralded the new USMCA as “a wonderful new trade deal.”
“Late last night, our deadline, we reached a wonderful new Trade Deal with Canada, to be added into the deal already reached with Mexico. The new name will be The United States Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA. It is a great deal for all three countries, solves the many deficiencies and mistakes in NAFTA,” Trump said.
- Watch LIVE: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the new USMCA trade deal
- Watch LIVE @ noon ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland speak on new trade agreement
Meanwhile in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will brief Canada’s premiers about the details of the deal, which are still emerging, after the late Sunday night announcement. Trudeau and Trump spoke Monday morning, according to the PMO.
“The Prime Minister and President stressed that the agreement would bring the countries closer together, create jobs and grow the middle class, enhance North American competitiveness, and provide stability, predictability, and prosperity to the region.
The leaders agreed to keep in close touch and move the agreement forward," said the readout.
The new deal, called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, came together in the final hours before the deadline for Canada to come on board a renegotiated trilateral deal. Otherwise, Mexico and the U.S. were poised to push ahead without them on a bilateral agreement.
On Sunday, all three countries were heralding the agreement as a win-win-win, though reaction is pouring in from various industries and stakeholder groups, who have a mixed reaction to the news of a new agreement after nearly 14 months.
“Good morning,” was all Freeland had to say Monday morning on her way into Trudeau’s office on Parliament Hill.
Freeland and Trudeau will be holding a media availability at the National Press Theatre, and will hold another cabinet meeting this afternoon. This will be the second cabinet meeting in less than 24 hours after Sunday night’s 10 p.m. gathering of the federal ministers when news began to break of a new deal on the table.
The key points of the new USMCA:
- The Chapter 19 dispute resolution mechanism remains intact, this part of the deal allows for independent panels to resolve trade disputes that arise out of the deal. Though, it has been renumbered in the new 34 chapter agreement.
- American farmers will have increased access to the supply-managed Canadian dairy market. Specifically, Canada has increased the market access to 3.59 per cent, and the federal government agreed to get rid of what was known as Class 7 pricing on some dairy ingredients. The Americans are viewing this as “a big win” for them. It’s a bigger concession than what was made in the Trans Pacific Partnership.
- Canada maintained an exemption for cultural industries, meaning
- Under the USMCA trade deal, online cross-border shipments to Canada worth less than $150 will no longer be subject to duties. The deal raises the raises the minimum purchase price for duties and taxes to apply, known as the de minimis threshold, up from $20.
- The deal includes 12 side letters on things such as wine, water, and chees names. Eight were posted with the first full text of the deal Sunday night, and later four others regarding the national security provision, aka Section 232 were added.
- The U.S. has given Canada assurance that an exemption—should Trump follow through on a 25 per cent tariff on autos—would be granted for 2.6 million vehicles and US$32.4 billion worth of auto parts.
- The exchange of steel and aluminum tariffs between Canada and the U.S. remain in place for now.