OTTAWA – The morning after a historic new trade pact was agreed to by Canada, the United States, and Mexico, the president who triggered the NAFTA renegotiations heralded the new USMCA as “a wonderful new trade deal.”

“Late last night, our deadline, we reached a wonderful new Trade Deal with Canada, to be added into the deal already reached with Mexico. The new name will be The United States Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA. It is a great deal for all three countries, solves the many deficiencies and mistakes in NAFTA,” Trump said.

Meanwhile in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will brief Canada’s premiers about the details of the deal, which are still emerging, after the late Sunday night announcement. Trudeau and Trump spoke Monday morning, according to the PMO.

“The Prime Minister and President stressed that the agreement would bring the countries closer together, create jobs and grow the middle class, enhance North American competitiveness, and provide stability, predictability, and prosperity to the region.

The leaders agreed to keep in close touch and move the agreement forward," said the readout.

The new deal, called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, came together in the final hours before the deadline for Canada to come on board a renegotiated trilateral deal. Otherwise, Mexico and the U.S. were poised to push ahead without them on a bilateral agreement.

On Sunday, all three countries were heralding the agreement as a win-win-win, though reaction is pouring in from various industries and stakeholder groups, who have a mixed reaction to the news of a new agreement after nearly 14 months.

“Good morning,” was all Freeland had to say Monday morning on her way into Trudeau’s office on Parliament Hill.

Freeland and Trudeau will be holding a media availability at the National Press Theatre, and will hold another cabinet meeting this afternoon. This will be the second cabinet meeting in less than 24 hours after Sunday night’s 10 p.m. gathering of the federal ministers when news began to break of a new deal on the table.

The key points of the new USMCA: