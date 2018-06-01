

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – U.S. President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter criticizing Canada for being "highly restrictive on trade."

"Canada has treated our Agricultural business and Farmers very poorly for a very long period of time. Highly restrictive on Trade! They must open their markets and take down their trade barriers! They report a really high surplus on trade with us. Do Timber & Lumber in U.S.?" he tweeted Friday morning.

Trump’s tweet comes a day after the U.S. levelled steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Canada retaliated with its own dollar-for-dollar countermeasures, including new taxes on steel, aluminum, and various other products.