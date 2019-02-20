OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he welcomes former minster Jody-Wilson Raybould testifying before the House Justice Committee as part of its probe into the ongoing SNC-Lavalin affair.

The committee will hear from her, Trudeau told reporters on his way into the first Liberal caucus meeting on the Hill since Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet and his principal secretary Gerald Butts resigned amid continuing questions about alleged PMO interference in a criminal prosecution of the Quebec-based engineering and construction giant.

"We'll be hearing from her, we’ll be hearing from experts, we'll be hearing from a range of people. It’ll make the determination as to who it needs to hear from, but I think it is important that there be an airing on this situation," Trudeau said.

As for whether she’ll be able to actually say anything when she appears at committee, expected on Monday, will be determined by whether the prime minister waives solicitor-client privilege or both sides are able to find a way to reveal more details of the still unconfirmed allegations.

Speaking to media on her way in to the caucus meeting, Wilson-Raybould said she knows her continued deferral to solicitor-client privilege is "frustrating for many people," and that is why she is seeking legal advice, "to be able to ensure that I am confident in what I can and cannot say," when she appears before committee. Trudeau is also seeking advice from the government’s lawyer, Attorney General and Justice Minister David Lametti about the potential to waive solicitor-client privilege in this case. Lametti said on Tuesday he’d be advising the prime minister "in due course."

On Tuesday, in an about-face from their stance less than a week ago, the Liberal MPs on the House Justice Committee voted in favour of calling Wilson-Raybould to testify as part of its study of the topics at the heart of the affair: the legal provision tucked into a recent omnibus bill known as remediation or deferred prosecution agreements, the Shawcross doctrine—which has to do with the independence of the attorney general in making decisions—and the discussions between the AG and government colleagues on SNC-Lavalin.

It is expected that the committee will begin hearing from witnesses tomorrow, likely academics on the underlying legal aspects of the SNC-Lavalin case. There was some hope it would begin today but on short notice not enough witnesses were able to testify.

The Liberal committee members once again shot down the prospect of calling anyone from the PMO, or Butts, to appear, though that’s now an avenue of inquiry that Conservative senators are keen to see revived in the Upper Chamber. Opposition parties in the House are also set to vote Wednesday on a motion that calls for the government to launch an independent public inquiry and implores the prime minister to waive solicitor-client privilege to allow Wilson-Raybould to speak.

"We're very hopeful that Liberal MPs, especially those Liberal MPs who are lawyers who have taken an oath to uphold the rule of law will support our motion, so we remain hopeful on that," Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Wednesday in an interview on CTV's Your Morning.