OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is still undecided on whether or not Jody Wilson-Raybould will continue to have a place in the Liberal caucus after her stunning testimony in which she said she faced high-level "veiled threats" and political interference in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

"I have taken knowledge of her testimony and there’s still reflections to have on next steps," Trudeau said Thursday.

On her way out of the committee on Wednesday, Wilson-Raybould was asked if she will remain in the Liberal caucus. She said she will continue to serve as the MP for Vancouver-Granville, and that she doesn't "anticipate being kicked out of caucus."

"I was elected by the constituents of Vancouver Granville to represent them as a Liberal member of Parliament," she said.

Hours later when Trudeau was asked if she still had a place in the Liberal caucus, and whether he would sign her nomination papers, he said that he had yet to watch her entire testimony and his decision would be based on that.

Though, he did say that he was sure that he "completely" disagreed with her characterization of events and that he and his staff did not act inappropriately.

In her more-than-30-minute opening statement before the House Justice Committee, Wilson-Raybould directly implicated the prime minster as she detailed chronologically a series of communications with her office from 11 senior staffers from Trudeau's office, the Privy Council Office and Finance Minister Bill Morneau's office.

Wilson-Raybould said she was subjected to a "sustained effort" between September and December of 2018, to pressure her into doing what she could as then-attorney general to instruct federal prosecutors to drop the criminal prosecution of the Quebec construction and engineering giant and pursue a remediation agreement instead.

She refused to change her mind amid this alleged "hounding"— including consistently being reminded of the potential political and job implications in Quebec—and she believes that she was subsequently shuffled out of the justice portfolio in January as a result.