Trudeau: Trump win in 2024 could harm fight against climate change
If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the 2024 U.S. election it could harm the global effort to fight climate change, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Friday.
Trump, who denies the science of climate change, said last week that if elected he would renege on a US$3 billion U.S. pledge to a global fund meant to help developing countries cut emissions. Trump has made attacking the Biden administration's investments in renewable energy a core part of his campaign message.
"Yes, there's a concern particularly around the environment at a time where it's so important to move forward on protecting and building an economy of the future," Trudeau told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.
"A Trump presidency that goes back on the fight against climate change would slow down the world's progress in ways that are concerning to me," he said, describing Trump's approach to the climate during his presidency as "a menace not just to Canada but to the world."
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which outlined massive investments to accelerate the green transition, prompted Canada to spend billions to attract major automakers seeking sites to manufacture electric vehicles and battery components.
Trudeau had a rocky relationship with Trump, who once called him "dishonest and weak," and he was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Biden on his 2020 election victory.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
U.S. Supreme Court says no, for now, to plea to rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted
The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will not immediately take up a plea by special counsel Jack Smith to rule on whether former U.S. president Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his actions to overturn the 2020 election results.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
Moneris resolves temporary processing issue after 'network outage'
Major Canadian payment processing firm Moneris, responsible for widely-used debit and credit machines, resolved its issue with processing transactions after experiencing a network outage on Friday afternoon.
France grounds flight carrying Indian passengers on suspicion of human trafficking
French authorities grounded a flight from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua carrying 303 Indian passengers after receiving a tip that it could be carrying victims of human trafficking, prosecutors said Friday.
A court in Romania rejects Andrew Tate's request to visit his ailing mother in the U.K.
A Romanian court on Friday rejected a request by the divisive influencer Andrew Tate to temporarily leave the country to visit his mother in the U.K. after she had suffered a heart attack, his spokesperson said. Tate is charged in Romania with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
Banksy artwork removed less than an hour after artist revealed it online
A new artwork by Banksy has reportedly been removed from a London street shortly after the artist posted about it on Instagram.
Billionaire megadonor suspends donations to Harvard
Billionaire Len Blavatnik’s family foundation has suspended donations to Harvard until the university addresses antisemitism on campus, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.
Trudeau: Trump win in 2024 could harm fight against climate change
If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the 2024 U.S. election it could harm the global effort to fight climate change, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Friday.
Canada
-
Husband of Canadian taken hostage by Hamas has died in Gaza, Israeli forum says
A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.
-
Canada's GDP remained frozen for third consecutive month in October: StatCan
Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) remained unchanged for the third consecutive month in October, according to the latest data released by Statistics Canada.
-
RCMP union seeks boost to cadet training allowance to compete with other forces
The union representing rank-and-file Mounties has asked the federal government for $24 million annually to boost the RCMP cadet training allowance to help attract the best recruits.
-
Is Canada's fleet of water bombers fit for climate-change fuelled wildfires?
They're an easily recognizable part of Canada's fight against wildfires, playing a key supporting role in the annual battle against the flames.
-
Power outages persist in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Power outages continue to plague thousands of customers in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia a few days before Christmas.
-
Santa Claus and his nine reindeer have been given the OK to travel in Canadian skies
Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced Friday that Santa Claus and his nine reindeer are cleared for travel in Canadian airspace.
World
-
U.S. Supreme Court says no, for now, to plea to rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted
The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will not immediately take up a plea by special counsel Jack Smith to rule on whether former U.S. president Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his actions to overturn the 2020 election results.
-
British sea monitoring agency says another vessel has been hijacked near Somalia
Another vessel has been hijacked near the coast of Somalia, a British sea trade monitoring agency said Friday, raising more concerns that Somali pirates are active again, nearly a decade after they caused chaos for international shipping.
-
Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children's hospital
President Joe Biden joined his wife, first lady Jill Biden, on Friday for a Christmas season visit to Children's National Hospital to meet young patients and their families.
-
Former Kenyan minister and two others charged with fraud over hospitality college project
Kenya’s anti-corruption commission Friday charged the country's former tourism minister and two others with economic crimes for the alleged fraud of tens of millions of dollars in inflated costs for the construction of a hospitality college.
-
Collapsing Christmas tree causes death of woman in busy Belgian market
The 20-meter (65-foot) Christmas tree collapsed onto three people at a busy market in Oudenaarde in western Belgium late Thursday, killing a 63-year-old woman and injuring two other people.
-
Probe: Doomed Philadelphia news helicopter hit trees fast, broke up, then burned, killing two on board
A Philadelphia television news helicopter returning from an assignment photographing Christmas lights earlier this week plunged into a southern New Jersey forest "at very high speed," broke apart, then caught fire after it crashed, killing both occupants, a federal crash investigator said Friday.
Politics
-
Trudeau: Trump win in 2024 could harm fight against climate change
If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the 2024 U.S. election it could harm the global effort to fight climate change, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Friday.
-
Canada's aid cut, geopolitical stances challenge 'pragmatic' pivot to Global South
Analysts say it will be hard for Canada to create closer ties with developing countries as the Liberals cut back on aid and its foreign service, combined with stances on geopolitics that grate people in what is often called the Global South.
-
High expectations, tight budget pose a challenge for Manitoba's new premier
By all accounts, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is still in a honeymoon phase, almost three months after leading his New Democrats to an election win that ousted the former Progressive Conservative government.
Health
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
-
U.S. FDA says fake Ozempic shots are being sold through some legitimate sources
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has seized 'thousands of units' of counterfeit Ozempic, the diabetes drug widely used for weight loss, that had been distributed through legitimate drug supply sources.
-
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
Sci-Tech
-
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'American Fiction,' 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and 'The Iron Claw'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' 'American Fiction,' 'The Iron Claw,' 'Migration' and 'The Zone of Interest.'
-
Nirvana lawyer responds after federal court revives lawsuit over 'Nevermind' album cover
In a move the band's lawyer is calling a 'procedural setback, 'a federal appeals court has revived a child sexual exploitation lawsuit filed by the man who appeared naked as a 4-month-old on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 album 'Nevermind.'
-
Banksy artwork removed less than an hour after artist revealed it online
A new artwork by Banksy has reportedly been removed from a London street shortly after the artist posted about it on Instagram.
Business
-
Canada's GDP remained frozen for third consecutive month in October: StatCan
Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) remained unchanged for the third consecutive month in October, according to the latest data released by Statistics Canada.
-
Hermes billionaire wants to bequeath fortune to his former gardener
A descendant of Europe’s richest family has reportedly begun a process to adopt his middle-aged former gardener, planning to leave him at least half of his roughly €12 billion (US$13 billion) fortune.
-
Pornhub owner to pay $1.8M to U.S. after reaching deal with prosecutors over sex-trafficking allegation
The Montreal company that owns the world's largest pornography site has agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to the United States after reaching a deal with prosecutors over a money laundering charge.
Lifestyle
-
Norad ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
-
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
-
Cruise ship stops in Saint John, N.B. for first-ever December visit in Atlantic Canada
The MSC Meraviglia was suppose to sail to the Bahamas, but was redirected north due to bad weather down south.
Sports
-
Fundraising underway for Sask. hockey player following death in Dominican Republic
Friends and former teammates are raising money for the family of Brady Grasdal, a 21-year old hockey player from Saskatchewan who died tragically last week.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador hockey body axes post-game handshakes, citing 'issues'
Amateur hockey games in Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer end with handshakes between the teams, according to a directive posted Thursday to a provincial hockey association's website.
-
Ja Morant back in Memphis, where his return should help the Grizzlies fill seats
Two-time All-Star Ja Morant had a chance Thursday night to try to top a 'perfect ending.' The Memphis Grizzlies' dazzling point guard played his first game at home since the end of his 25-game suspension to start the NBA season because of his social media antics with guns.
Autos
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.