

Matt O'Brien, The Associated Press





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remembers asking why the stereo and other gadgets he had as a boy were made in Japan -- not in Canada.

Trudeau's father, prime minister at the time, told him that Japan, a country with few natural resources -- unlike Canada -- had to invest in its people and technological innovation.

Trudeau tells a gathering of U.S. tech entrepreneurs today the answer made him angry -- why couldn't Canada do the same?

The prime minister is visiting the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus to headline the annual meeting of the school's Solve initiative.

The project links technology entrepreneurs with leaders in government, business and the academic world to address global problems.

Trudeau's three-day trip to the United States comes at a tense stage of talks between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico over whether to renew the North American Free Trade Agreement.