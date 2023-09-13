Trudeau touts first deal to fast-track housing, calls on cities to 'step up'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the "first of many" municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund on Wednesday, a small-scale step that the Liberals are framing as an example of how they plan to tackle the issue that's become so pressing for many Canadians.
The $74-million deal with London, Ont. will fast-track the creation of more than 2,000 housing units over the next three years, and build thousands more in the years following. The Liberals say it is part of a promised multi-pronged housing strategy to be illuminated in the months ahead.
These housing units will include high-density development without the need for re-zoning, and clear the way for more development of duplexes, triplexes, and small apartment buildings close to public transit on city land, according to the government.
Through the Housing Accelerator Fund, the government is targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada by incentivizing municipalities to cut red tape by updating their zoning and permit systems to allow for speedier construction of residential properties.
Describing Wednesday's announcement as the "first of many," Trudeau said that as similar deals are struck with other cities, thousands of more affordable homes will come onto the market.
"Housing is a solvable problem, and we're all going to solve it if we work together. Canada has done it before, and we're going to do it again," Trudeau said.
The $4-billion Housing Accelerator Fund was first promised in the 2021 federal election, and the money was earmarked in the 2022 federal budget as part of a $10-billion housing-focused package.
Trudeau officially launched the fund in March of this year.
Asked by CTV News why it took this long for money to start flowing, Trudeau said briefly the responsibility for housing is shared jurisdiction, before passing the question off to Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser. His response was now that the tap is turned on, expect more local announcements in short order.
Prior to the announcement—which took place prior to the entire Liberal caucus gathering in the southwestern Ontario city—the two federal policymakers visited an affordable housing site.
"Sean, I'm pretty sure this is our first housing announcement together since you began your new role…. But I look forward to many more just like this one," Trudeau said, issuing a challenge to other mayors to "step up" with proposals to access some of the multi-billion dollar fund.
"We're facing a shortage of housing right now, and that's why prices of homes have become far too high… Housing in big cities around the world has already become out of reach for many... Places like New York, Paris, London, San Francisco, but we're not going to follow those examples," Trudeau said.
Asked whether him saying housing prices are too high right now means Trudeau wants to see housing prices come down, the prime minister said he just thinks prices "cannot continue to go up."
FRASER SAYS STRATEGY SHIFTING
Fraser—who took on the new role as part of a massive cabinet shuffle in July—recently told CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos that the government would have new measures announced "over the next few months" that will "help address housing affordability across Canada."
Fraser said at the time he wouldn't be bound by waiting for a certain date, such as the upcoming fall economic update, to start rolling out new measures.
Fraser said while there is no "silver bullet," the cabinet is taking an "all hands on deck" approach in trying to work with the other levels of government and the private sector to come up with measures to change the myriad of issues plaguing the housing sector, from permit lags to rising building costs.
However, on Wednesday, the minister made it clear that if mayors or municipalities want the federal government to pony up federal dollars for their projects they have to give a reason.
"A new standard has been set and we have new expectations. We want you to build houses near transit, we want you to build houses near campuses, we want you to build houses so families can access the services that they need…. It's not too much to ask," he said.
Here Housing Minister Sean Fraser about what kind of plan we will see announced today. The measures will work within existing funding structure. Measures will be across spectrum not just directed at low income bracket pic.twitter.com/d5dJePogZz— Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) September 13, 2023
He said the dynamic has "fundamentally shifted" from when the Liberals took office, from a housing landscape where the need was greatest for publicly-funded social housing for low-income families, to homes for middle-class Canadians.
"People who are going to school deserve to have a place near their classes. People who are going to work deserve to have a home near where they go to work, and everybody deserves to be able to have a home they can afford near the services they need to access," Fraser said.
"Canadians want to see what we're going to be coming up with over the next number of months… and they should expect to see a renewed focus that's looking to build homes, not just for low-income Canadians and affordable housing projects, but across the housing spectrum."
Treasury Board President Anita Anand said Wednesday morning that the effort she is leading to cut $15 billion in government spending "should not impact our priorities on housing, on affordability, on vulnerable Canadians."
FIRST STEP AMID SLUMPING POLLS
Wednesday's housing announcement comes as a survey conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News Channel's Power Play indicated that Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives and Jagmeet Singh's NDP were more trusted than the federal Liberals when it comes to addressing housing affordability.
Last month the prime minister said that heading into the fall, the rising cost of housing will be one of the minority Liberal government's "core" priorities, however faced criticism for wrapping his cabinet strategy session in Charlottetown, without announcing any concrete actions on that front.
With overall horse race polls suggesting Poilievre's cost-of-living message was resonating with Canadians feeling the pinch of inflation, as Liberal MPs began to trickle into town for the caucus retreat to strategize ahead of the fall House of Commons sitting, , the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes.
"I'm 32 years old, I'm a member of Parliament. I haven't been able to purchase a home," said London West, Ont. MP Arielle Kayabaga. "So, it's not just a fight of… politicking. These are personal fights for some people, and they matter, and we need to see more housing for Canadians."
Pouncing on this comment from Kayabaga, the Conservatives noted that even with a salary of nearly $195,000, Trudeau MPs are finding home ownership out of reach.
"It appears that members of the Liberal caucus are just now starting to notice what their constituents have been facing for the past eight years," said a statement issued by Poilievre's office.
NDP SAYS IT'S A 'GOOD START'
A senior government source that CTV News spoke to ahead of Wednesday's housing announcement framed it as giving Liberal MPs an example of "tangible" action they can point to when they speak with constituents, but the Liberals also have to try to keep their confidence-and-supply deal partners, the NDP, happy.
On Wednesday, Singh took credit for the announcement, noting enhancing efforts to launch the Housing Accelerator Fund, was a commitment stitched into their two-party deal. While calling it "a good start," Singh wants the government to go further, faster.
"For eight years Justin Trudeau has been promising help but he's let people down and disappointed them at every turn. And now today, when the Liberals finally acted, they’re offering support we made them put in over a year and a half ago," Singh said.
"The federal government has the resources, the land and the power to build more affordable housing units in cities across the country. They just need the will to do it."
Heavy security is in place around the convention centre hosting the meeting, on account for the dozen anti-Trudeau protesters convened out front.
With files from CTV News' Judy Trinh
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau touts first deal to fast-track housing, calls on cities to 'step up'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the 'first of many' municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund. Through this $4 billion program, the Liberals are targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
What you should know about Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86
Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86 have become a key part of conversations about how this fall's anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases will play out in Canada. Here is what we know.
How healthy are Canadians? Statistics Canada releases first-of-its-kind report
Statistic Canada has released its first 'Health of Canadians' report, analyzing data and health disparities among the population. Here's what it found.
'Help': Hiker issues plea, hoping someone is watching camera meant to capture bears
Live video from a U.S. national park sparked a rescue mission when a distressed hiker who had been stranded used the feed to call for help.
OPINION | Here are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week
New research on the four-day work week shows employees are reporting a greater work-life balance as well as higher productivity. But transitioning from five working days to four could come with some drawbacks. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew looks at the pros and cons of a four-day work week so employees know what to expect.
Tamara Lich identified in video as president of 'Freedom Convoy,' court hears
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich was identified as the president of the corporation formed to manage donations for the protest in a video played for the court Wednesday.
El Chapo's wife released from U.S. custody after completing 3-year prison sentence
The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was released from federal custody on Wednesday after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.
Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated
Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.
Canada
-
Tamara Lich identified in video as president of 'Freedom Convoy,' court hears
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich was identified as the president of the corporation formed to manage donations for the protest in a video played for the court Wednesday.
-
Federal Court hears arguments on deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash
A federal judge has reserved his decision in the deportation case of the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
-
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
-
Canadian governments, charities and citizens send aid to earthquake-stricken Morocco
Federal and provincial governments, charities and Moroccan Canadians are mobilizing to help the North African country, which has reported more than 2,900 deaths and several thousand injuries after the earthquake struck south of the city of Marrakech last Friday.
-
New report paints dire picture of climate change in Ontario
A report quietly released by the Ontario government suggests that climate change is having significant impacts on everything from agriculture to infrastructure.
-
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
World
-
New photo released of arrest of escaped murderer who spent 2 weeks on the run
A murderer who brazenly escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was captured Wednesday in the woods by a team of tactical officers, bringing an end to a search that terrified residents as the fugitive broke into homes for food, changed his appearance, and stole a van and rifle during two weeks on the run.
-
Lost Alaska hiker rescued after being spotted on bear cam
Live video from a U.S. national park sparked a rescue mission when a distressed hiker who had been stranded used the feed to call for help.
-
El Chapo's wife released from U.S. custody after completing 3-year prison sentence
The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was released from federal custody on Wednesday after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.
-
Loss of Moroccan history an 'endless disaster,' historian says
The earthquake that struck Morocco and left thousands of people dead has also destroyed a significant piece of the country's rich history.
-
Pakistani police arrest 3 people sought in death of 10-year-old girl near London, send them to U.K.
Three people sought in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl near London have been arrested in Pakistan and flown to Britain, police said Wednesday.
-
North Korea's Kim vows full support for Moscow at a summit with Putin in Russia
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vowed 'full and unconditional support' for Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as the two leaders isolated by the West held a summit that the U.S. warns could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Politics
-
Trudeau touts first deal to fast-track housing, calls on cities to 'step up'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the 'first of many' municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund. Through this $4 billion program, the Liberals are targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.
-
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
-
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
Health
-
What you should know about Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86
Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86 have become a key part of conversations about how this fall's anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases will play out in Canada. Here is what we know.
-
'Needle in a haystack': Expert says finding daycare E. coli outbreak source complex
Health investigators and scientists are diving deep into food and fecal samples to zero in on the cause of an ongoing E. coli outbreak affecting Calgary daycares, but experts say definitive answers may be hard to come by.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'Don't hesitate,' get latest COVID booster when available: PHAC
As respiratory infection season looms, Canada's Public Health Agency (PHAC) is urging Canadians to get a COVID-19 booster dose ahead of the fall and winter to increase their protection and ease the burden on the health-care system.
Sci-Tech
-
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
French regulators ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company disputed the findings and said the device complies with regulations.
-
New discovery of a koala the size of a house cat could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the fossil record: study
Researchers have unearthed fossils of an early relative of the koala, around the size of a domestic house cat, which they say could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the evolution of the koala, one of Australia's most iconic creatures.
-
New iPhone unveiled: What's changed?
Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones -- a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.
Entertainment
-
Picasso masterpiece depicting his young mistress could sell for over US$120 million at auction
A Picasso masterpiece entitled "Femme a la montre" is expected to fetch more than US$120 million when it goes up for auction this fall.
-
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after complications from a medical procedure left him unable to sing, died on Sunday. He was 59.
-
Author Sandra Cisneros receives Holbrooke award for work that helps promote peace and understanding
Author Sandra Cisneros is this year's winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honouring writers who help foster "understanding between and among people."
Business
-
OPINION
OPINION | Here are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week
New research on the four-day work week shows employees are reporting a greater work-life balance as well as higher productivity. But transitioning from five working days to four could come with some drawbacks. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew looks at the pros and cons of a four-day work week so employees know what to expect.
-
Birkenstock heads for Wall Street in another blow to Europe
German shoemaker Birkenstock has filed for an initial public offering in New York, becoming the latest European company to choose the United States as the place to raise money on the stock market.
-
With European countries hungry for workers, more Ukrainians are choosing Germany over Poland
Poland is losing large numbers of Ukrainian refugees from its workforce as they travel to Germany to seek higher wages and government benefits in the rich Western economy, according to a report published Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
A kid posed with his pilot dad in an airplane. Almost 30 years later they recreated the photo
After rediscovering the old photo, the two Flowers men added a coda to the goal: not only did they want to fly together, they wanted to recreate the 1990s flight deck photo, over two decades later. Not just as father and son, but as colleagues and co-pilots.
-
Picasso masterpiece depicting his young mistress could sell for over US$120 million at auction
A Picasso masterpiece entitled "Femme a la montre" is expected to fetch more than US$120 million when it goes up for auction this fall.
Sports
-
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
-
U.S. senator subpoenas Saudis for documents on LIV-PGA Tour golf deal
The chairman of a Senate investigations subcommittee issued a subpoena Wednesday for documents on Saudi Arabia's new golf partnership with the PGA Tour, saying the kingdom had to be more transparent about what he said was its $35 billion in investments in the United States.
-
Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo gets 5-month suspended ban for breaching betting rules
Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo was given a suspended five-month ban for breaching English soccer's betting rules, the Football Association said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show
The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit's big auto show.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
-
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.