Trudeau, top PMO staff and ministers to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry next week
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet will be taking the stand.
On Friday, the commission confirmed that top Trudeau staffers had been added to the witness list to speak about their involvement in enacting historic powers to bring the “Freedom Convoy” protests to an end: Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Deputy Chief Of Staff Brian Clow, and Director of Policy John Brodhead.
Over the last five weeks, the commission examining federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act heard testimony from 62 witnesses, and pored over heaps of documentation.
In examining what led up to the invocation, the commission has learned about the impact on Ottawa residents and city council, the dysfunction in the Ottawa Police Service, and the chain of command and information sharing struggles the OPP and RCMP had.
The hearings also painted clear pictures of the frustration that came from Ontario government's apparent lacking involvement, the convoy organizers' power struggles and grassroots social media origins, the priority put on the border blockades for economic and diplomatic reasons, and the incredible amount of federal bureaucracy involved.
All of this is set to culminate next week as the ultimate decision makers take the stand.
Expected to testify on Monday will be top officials from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and the Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre.
Then, according to the commission, here is the order of witnesses expected for the rest of the week:
- Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair
- Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino
- Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc
- Justice Minister David Lametti
- Defence Minister Anita Anand
- Transport Minister Omar Alghabra
- Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland
- Katie Telford, Brian Clow and John Brodhead
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Ahead of this final phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
THE CITY OF OTTAWA AND ITS RESIDENTS
The commission's hearings began with a focus on the lived and largely traumatic experience of downtown Ottawa residents and the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors whose wards were occupied by protesters and transport trucks last winter.
Then, the commission heard from top city officials about the "many failure points" in the local response.
Witness Victoria De La Ronde listens as Zexi Li speaks about a photo she took during the protest at the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
This section of testimony touched on the early warnings Ottawa received but seemingly dismissed from hotels, and the blowback from Hill security over the City of Ottawa's attempts to make a deal to move trucks.
It was during former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson's testimony that the first major political revelation came: Trudeau told the mayor he thought Ontario Premier Doug Ford was "hiding from his responsibility… for political reasons."
THE KEY POLICE FORCE PLAYERS
As the commission turned its focus to police forces, the political and personnel dynamics at play behind the scenes were illuminated, and documents provided new insight into the kind of intelligence police forces had about the "Freedom Convoy" as it rolled across Canada and landed in the nation's capital.
Speaking of intel, it was around this time that an OPS "intelligence assessment" came to light amid during the hearings, that raised some eyebrows.
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly wipes away tears as he get emotional while appearing as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
And then former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly spent two days on the stand, getting emotional when he talked about how he thought the on-the-ground officers were "doing their very best" amid what he later called "a theme park in the middle of a public safety crisis." He also sought to explain his "may not be a policing solution" comment.
Then it was the OPP's turn. During this phase of testimony, the commission heard contradictory testimony over tow trucks and broken telephone over intelligence warnings, and about RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki texting her OPP counterpart about trying to "calm" ministers down amid an apparent loss of confidence in police.
THE CONVOY ORGANIZERS AND PROTESTERS
Moving from the policing view to the protesters' perspective, the commission then spent a few days fixated on testimony from "Freedom Convoy" protest organizers and their supporters.
From descriptions of a "power struggle" between various factions of protesters and prodding the motivations of the organizers and efforts made by some to keep the protests peaceful, to the role TikTok played in sparking the cross-Canada convoys, the commission got an earful on the first day of this phase of testimony.
Tamara Lich appears as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa, on Friday, Nov 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The issue of that "memorandum of understanding" then came into sharp focus, with a few key protest players making clear cases for why they thought that idea was overblown "legal nonsense." The same day the commission heard accusations of police forces passing protesters intel, and learned of reservations some had about Pat King's presence, and other "hangers on" presumably looking for a cut of their crowdfunding cash cow.
Tamara Lich then took the stand and was accused of having a "selective" memory when it came to recalling the events that unfolded in Ottawa. On the heels of this, arrested protesters shared what started as sunny and exciting protest experiences, to what it was like to be arrested.
Then, speaking from custody, Jeremy MacKenzie made repeated efforts to try to downplay or dismiss previous testimony before the commission about Diagolon—a controversial online community he leads—being an extremist entity.
THE BORDER BLOCKADERS AND RESPONDERS
It was then border blockade time, where protesters, police officers, and municipal officials were heard from.
From documented CSIS concerns that invoking the Emergencies Act could drive protesters towards violence, to the pressure Ford was feeling from major companies to see the blockade end—to the point he mused about getting all up in the OPP's business—here are key moments from the Ambassador Bridge-focused hearings.
A truck convoy protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., on Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
And, from texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of "ignoring the province being held hostage by domestic terrorists," to protesters wanting Trudeau to come and address them, here are they key takeaways from the Coutts, Alta-focused testimony.
THE FEDERAL BUREAUCRACY
Lastly, week four focused solely on the federal government, the unelected side, to be specific. Moving through top officials from nearly all involved federal departments and agencies, the commission heard about how the decision came to be to invoke the Emergencies Act.
Former Public Safety Canada officials testified about not foreseeing that the convoy would be as big and stay as long in Ottawa as it did, and about how they thought there were shortcomings in the information and intelligence gathering.
The same day, Global Affairs folks touched on the international dynamics, and disinformation surrounding the protests, concerns about foreign crowdfunding efforts, and the made-in-Canada convoy damaging the nations' reputation abroad.
During this hearing, it came to light that CSIS didn't view the "Freedom Convoy" protests as a national security threat by definition, but Trudeau's National Security and Intelligence Adviser Jody Thomas sure did.
When RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took the stand, she sought to defend why she didn't more forcefully tell cabinet about police tools and plans that could have been in play pre-invocation. The embattled top Mountie also made her case for why it’s time to codify rules for what constitutes political interference, to avoid future controversies.
A truck convoy protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., on Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The commission also heard about how Finance Canada was concerned about the lasting economic consequences of the convoy, while Transport Canada estimated $3.9 billion in trade activity was held up by the whole affair.
Then on Friday, top Privy Council Office (PCO) officials testified that after taking a no-stone-unturned approach to trying to find a way out of the weeks-long Ottawa occupation, not all options were exhausted before cabinet pulled the lever enabling the unprecedented powers that came with declaring a national public order emergency. That's because not all other options were adequate, according to PCO Clerk Janice Charette.
FEDS STAND BY, REPORT DUE IN FEB.
Throughout the testimony and the revelations and insights it has offered, the federal government has stood by its decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, a move it has repeatedly described as a measure of "last resort."
"It was a hard thing to do then, but I was absolutely convinced at the time it was the right thing to do," Freeland told reporters on Parliament Hill on Thursday. "I remain today absolutely convinced it was the right thing to do. And I’ll have more to say next week."
When the commission was struck in April—on a tight timeline to complete its work— it was given a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Emergencies Act as well as the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
The intent was to come away with findings regarding the "appropriateness and effectiveness" of the measures taken by the government.
In his introductory remarks, commissioner Paul Rouleau said that the focus will remain "squarely on the decision of the federal government."
The expectation is that the final report to Parliament will inform how to prevent similar events from happening again, and will advise on whether the Emergencies Act and connected regulatory framework need amendments.
Once the public hearings conclude next week, the policy phase of the commission’s work will begin.
The week of Nov. 28, the commission will conduct a series of round-table panel discussions with experts in various fields. Each panel will focus on a common theme or set of questions, with input from the groups and individuals who have been granted standing.
The inquiry will then turn its attention to compiling all of its evidence and findings into a final report.
The commission is required to submit this report to the government with all of its recommendations in both official languages by Feb. 6, 2023.
The government then has to table the report in the House of Commons and Senate, by Feb. 20, 2023.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam
A U.S. federal judge on Friday sentenced disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley's culture of audacious self-promotion.
Canada importing 1M bottles of children's medication by next week
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Heavy snow, near-zero visibility for parts of Ontario with up to 80 cm expected
Environment Canada is warning of a prolonged period of snow squalls expected to hit parts of Ontario this weekend that could bring up to 80 centimetres of snow to some regions.
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval
Elon Musk's managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of software engineers who keep the world's de facto public square up and running that industry insiders and programmers who were fired or resigned this week agree: Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash.
What Canada could learn from their Group F opponents' final World Cup preparations
Canada’s upcoming World Cup opponents Belgium, Croatia and Morocco all finished their final preparations ahead of kick-off in Qatar. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what John Herdman’s squad can learn from their competitors’ results.
Jurors at rape trial of 'That '70s Show' star deadlocked
Jurors at the rape trial of 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson said Friday that they are deadlocked, but a judge told them they have not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial.
BREAKING | David Eby announces 2 tax credits after being sworn in as new B.C. premier
New British Columbia Premier David Eby has been sworn in and immediately announced a $100 cost-of-living credit for residents on their electricity bills.
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
Heavy snow, near-zero visibility for parts of Ontario with up to 80 cm expected
Environment Canada is warning of a prolonged period of snow squalls expected to hit parts of Ontario this weekend that could bring up to 80 centimetres of snow to some regions.
Canada importing 1M bottles of children's medication by next week
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
Canada invites G7 ministers to meeting on tackling disinformation
Canada plans to host a gathering of representatives from the G7 next year to develop new programs and tools to stem the spread of disinformation.
-
Off-duty Ottawa police officer killed in crash in Perth, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle on Hwy. 7, east of Drummond Street East, at approximately 3:45 a.m. Friday.
RCMP respond to 2nd shooting in Merritt, B.C., in 4 days, 'strongly believe' it's connected to 1st
Mounties in Merritt, B.C., say they "strongly believe" shots fired in the city early Friday morning are connected to the incidents that saw up to 100 rounds discharged there earlier this week.
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western N.Y.
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground Friday morning in places and a driving ban keeping people off the roads in the Buffalo area.
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.
Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV
Alabama's execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher's wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn't find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs.
New York hasn’t licensed any pot shops, yet they abound
Stores openly selling marijuana can now be found throughout New York City, operated by people who shrugged at licensing requirements.
Iranians protest at funeral for child killed in shooting
A large antigovernment protest erupted in Iran on Friday at the funeral of a child killed in a shooting that his mother blamed on security forces. It's the latest in a wave of demonstrations that have flared across the country over the past two months.
Ukraine may get access to missile blast site - Polish officials
Ukraine may get the access it has demanded to the site in the border area of southeastern Poland where a missile killed two people on Tuesday, Polish officials said on Thursday.
Report uncovers signs of violence, negligence at two Montreal long-term care homes
A government-commissioned report into the conditions at two privately owned long-term care homes in Montreal has revealed widespread mistreatment of residents at both facilities. Les Residences Floralies locations in the Lachine and LaSalle boroughs were put under trusteeship on Sept. 1 amid allegations of poor care.
Health-care workers logged more hours of overtime in 2021 than in a decade: report
Last year, health-care workers logged more hours in overtime than they had in a decade, according to a new report detailing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on Canadian health-care workers.
Shortage of isotope used in medical scans is affecting Canadian hospitals
Relief for hospitals using a medical isotope used in scanning for cancers should be coming soon, one expert says, as many diagnostic procedures continue to be rescheduled due to shortages across Canada.
Rogers, Shaw merger will hurt low-income Canadians the most, tribunal hears
An economics professor says the big winners of Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. would be the telecoms' families and that low-income Canadians would be hit the hardest.
India's first private rocket Vikram-S is launched into space
Indian startup Skyroot Aerospace launched the country's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, into space on Friday with support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Meteor's brilliant flash over Calgary caught on camera
A Calgary family's backyard camera caught a spectacular sight early Thursday morning.
Jurors at rape trial of 'That '70s Show' star deadlocked
Jurors at the rape trial of 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson said Friday that they are deadlocked, but a judge told them they have not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial.
Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster fiasco 'excruciating for me'
Taylor Swift spoke out Friday about the ticketing debacle that took place this week, as many fans were unable to purchase tickets for her upcoming tour on Ticketmaster.
Robert Clary, last of the 'Hogan's Heroes' stars, dies at 96
Robert Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom 'Hogan's Heroes,' has died. He was 96.
How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations
World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.
Canadians have lost more than $131 billion investing in cannabis companies: firm
Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.
Parents are buying fewer baby clothes, a sign of deep financial distress
Customers are pulling back on spending at Gap and Old Navy — particularly in the baby clothing category that shows just how much families are feeling inflation's pinch.
Soap-making siblings overcoming disability by creating meaningful employment
Simon Vanderloo and his older sister, Caroline Short, have turned their soap-making hobby into a business that's pushing boundaries and breaking down stereotypes.
B.C. pilot delivers pizzas by plane at Burning Man
A Vancouver Island man became a festival legend after he delivered a stack of pizzas to festivalgoers attending Burning Man in Nevada's Black Rock Desert this summer.
Hockey Canada's incoming board to be selected by committee, not a wider vote
Hockey Canada's independent nomination committee will select eight directors and a new board chair from more than 550 applicants instead of putting candidates up for a wider vote, according to a letter sent to provincial and territorial members.
Formula One to launch new racing series for women
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidized by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.
Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview
The Premier League club's legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners.
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.
Canada electric-vehicle sales falling behind rest of the world
Electric-vehicle sales in Canada grew by more than one third in the first half of this year but they are not keeping pace with the rest of the world.
