Trudeau to visit Norad, attend Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles next week

WASHINGTON -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be attending next week's Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles as President Joe Biden summons leaders to talk about what's ailing the Western Hemisphere.

On his way to California, Trudeau and Defence Minister Anita Anand will also pay a visit to Colorado Springs, which is home to the jointly commanded continental defence system known as Norad.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed the details of the June 7-11 trip this morning.

Military analysts have been waiting for months to hear more about how Canada and the U.S. plan to upgrade Norad, particularly in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, although it's not clear whether an announcement is imminent.

In L.A., the social and humanitarian impact of the war in Ukraine will be a central theme of the talks, as will new ways to address global migration challenges, including those confronting the U.S. at its southern border.

Trudeau will also be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, who will be involved in additional meetings on climate change and nature protection.

The prime minister "will underscore the importance of taking ambitious climate action, including by protecting our oceans and cutting pollution, while creating good jobs and growing the economy," the Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

"He will also promote democracy and reinforce the continued importance of COVID-19 testing and treatments, both to identify dangerous variants and to contain future outbreaks."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2022.