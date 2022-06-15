Trudeau to travel to Rwanda, Germany and Madrid for world leader summits next week

OTTAWA -

Justin Trudeau's office says the prime minister will embark on a round-the-world tour next week to meet with global leaders for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, G7 and NATO summits.

In a press release the Prime Minister's Office says he will endeavour to strengthen key international partnerships with an eye to defending peace, security, and human rights, and focusing on climate change, the economy and affordability.

It says at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, from June 23 to 25 Trudeau will aim to work with other nations to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine.

The G7 summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany, from June 26 to 28 will also be largely focused on the conflict in Ukraine, but leaders will discuss global access to COVID-19 vaccines as well.

At the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain, from June 28 to 30, Trudeau will discuss ongoing and future transatlantic security threats.

He plans to finish the trip with an official bilateral visit with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, on June 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022.