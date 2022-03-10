BERLIN -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will come face to face with Europe’s refugee crisis today after arriving in Poland, where most of the estimated two million Ukrainians have fled the Russian war on their country.

Trudeau is planning to visit a temporary shelter for refugees as part of his day in Warsaw, Poland.

He is also to meet with the country's prime minister and president as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

He is also expected to meet with U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris in Poland this evening to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

It will be Trudeau's final stop on his four-country tour of Europe this week to speak with allies about how to ramp up the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.

He met Wednesday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and their talks focused on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and a desire to end the war without further escalation.

Trudeau also announced Wednesday that Canada would send another $50 million in specialized equipment, including Canadian-made cameras for surveillance drones, to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion.

