OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be put in the parliamentary hot seat over his government's now-cancelled decision to have WE Charity manage a $912-million federal program, as he has just accepted an invitation to testify before the House of Commons finance committee.

"The Prime Minister has accepted the invitation to appear at the Finance Committee," the Prime Minister's Office confirmed in a statement.

"Arrangements will be made regarding the date & time."

Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau have issued apologies for not removing themselves from conversations about granting WE Charity the student volunteer program, given their personal connections to the organization.

Trudeau's mother, brother and wife have all been paid for their involvement in WE Charity events, while the finance minister’s daughter Clare has spoken at WE events, and his daughter Grace is currently employed by WE Charity.

Morneau also revealed during his own finance committee testimony that members of his family took two trips in 2017 that WE Charity paid for in part, and that he was on one of those trips as well. He said he repaid on Wednesday the $41,000 that the charity had initially covered related to the trips. He also revealed that his wife has made two $50,000 donations to the organization in recent years.

More to come…