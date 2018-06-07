

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to swear in two new independent senators on the day of the upper chamber’s critical vote on a bill to legalize recreational marijuana.

Donna Dasko, a pollster and media commentator, will represent Ontario. Former judge Pierre Dalphond will take a Quebec seat.

The prime minister’s office announced the appointments on Wednesday. The swearing in ceremony inside the Senate chamber is set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Trudeau’s move to fill the pair of vacant Senate seats comes as his government’s key promise to fully legalize marijuana this summer faces one of its final challenges: the Senate vote on Bill C-45 that’s expected sometime between 1:30 p.m. and midnight.

Last week, the Senate’s social affairs committee proposed more than 40 amendments ahead of Thursday’s vote. If the legislation is passed, it will go back to the House of Commons, where the changes will be considered.

Tony Dean of the Independent Senate Group sponsored Bill C-45. He expects the legislation will pass the Senate vote without further amendment.

“The bill has been in the Senate now for seven months. It has been reviewed by five different Senate committees, which is somewhat unprecedented,” he told CTV News Channel on Thursday. “I don’t think there is any uncertainty left today.”