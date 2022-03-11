WARSAW -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak to reporters this morning as his four-country tour of Europe comes to an end.

Trudeau is to hold a news conference in Warsaw, Poland, before boarding a flight back to Canada.

The prime minister also visited London, Berlin and Riga, Latvia, over the past week and spoke with leaders about how to ramp up pressure on Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine.

Trudeau met Thursday with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who told him that 100,000 people are coming from Ukraine into Poland every day, swelling his population by 1.5 million refugees.

The prime minister came face to face with the crisis when he spent time with more than a dozen refugees in a Warsaw hostel.

Canadians may soon get to hear directly from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has agreed to address Parliament next Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. eastern time.

