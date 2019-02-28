Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet Friday to fill the vacancy left following Jody Wilson-Raybould’s abrupt departure, but no new faces are expected to join the team, sources tell CTV News.

Sources describe the shuffle – Trudeau’s second in less than two months – as small. As many as three ministers could be moved around.

Wilson-Raybould resigned as minister of veterans affairs on Feb. 12 in the wake of the SNC-Lavalin scandal. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has been temporarily covering the portfolio since then.

It’s unclear who may take over the role, but it’s expected to be an existing Liberal minister.

The shuffle marks the end of a tumultuous week for the prime minister. On Wednesday, Wilson-Raybould testified before the House of Commons Justice Committee that, as the former attorney general, she faced a sustained effort for months by nearly a dozen government officials pressuring her to intervene in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, a Quebec construction and engineering giant.

In her stunning hours-long testimony, Wilson-Raybould described “veiled threats” from top officials within the Trudeau government.

Trudeau has denied acting inappropriately and said he “completely” disagrees with Wilson-Raybould’s “characterization” of events.

Shortly after Wilson-Raybould’s testimony, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called for Trudeau to resign as prime minister. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has called for an independent inquiry to investigate what happened.

An emergency debate was held Thursday night in the House of Commons to address Wilson-Raybould’s testimony. Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen, who requested the debate, said the SNC-Lavalin scandal has created “a crisis of confidence in the prime minister.”

Trudeau’s former top adviser, Gerald Butts, will testify next Wednesday before the House of Commons Justice Committee. In a letter offering his testimony, Butts said he thinks his evidence "will be of assistance" to the committee.

Friday’s anticipated shuffle will be the second time in less than two months that Trudeau has rejigged his cabinet. In January, Trudeau appointed two new rookie ministers -- David Lametti and Bernadette Jordan – to the front of his bench.

The prime minister also moved three veteran ministers: Ontario MP Jane Philpott, to president of the Treasury Board and minister of digital government; Newfoundland MP Seamus O'Regan, to minister of Indigenous services; and Wilson-Raybould, to minister of veterans affairs.