BRUSSELS -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet with his fellow NATO leaders today at a special summit aimed at finding a path to end the fighting in Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine one month ago has left Europe facing its biggest security threat since the Second World War, and, Trudeau argued yesterday, a larger threat to the globe.

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance is set to green light sending more troops to the eastern part of Europe as part of talks to reset the alliance's long-term deterrence and defence posture.

Canada and its allies are expected to unveil later today a new round of economic sanctions against allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also scheduled to address NATO leaders after having spoken directly earlier this week with Trudeau.

Trudeau toured Europe two weeks ago, where he held meetings in London, Berlin, Warsaw and Poland, and visited Canadian troops leading a NATO multinational battlegroup in Latvia.

Trudeau will face pressure to boost Canada's defence budget, which according to NATO estimates stands at 1.39 per cent of the country's gross domestic product in 2021.

