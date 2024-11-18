Trudeau to meet Joe Biden at G20 summit

RIO DE JANEIRO -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Brazil today.

The meeting will take place a day after The Associated Press reported that Biden has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike deeper inside Russia.

Trudeau is also scheduled to meet today with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, for the first time since each took office.

Over the weekend, Trudeau voiced concerns about high levels of Chinese investment in Mexico coming at a time when the U.S. seeks to combat some of Beijing's trading practices.

The prime minister also has meetings scheduled with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Trudeau is also taking part in the main events of the G20 summit hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula, many of which focus on ending hunger and poverty.

