

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making a stop in Nova Scotia next week, according to the website of a Liberal member of Parliament from the province.

Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson says in a statement that the prime minister will hold a public town hall meeting at Sackville High School in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Tuesday.

Samson says the prime minister wants to hear from the public on issues that matter as the New Year begins.

He says Trudeau held town hall meetings from coast to coast in 2017 and plans to do the same this year.

Samson says topics include how to create growth that works for everyone, prepare for the jobs of the future, and build a stronger more resilient middle class.