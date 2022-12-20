Trudeau to attend 'Three Amigos' summit as U.S. expands challenge under trade deal

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to travel to Mexico City for a North American Leaders' Summit taking place Jan. 10.

The annual "Three Amigos" meeting will see Trudeau sitting down with United States President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Trudeau's office says the meeting will focus on building the economies of the three countries, including increasing collaboration "across the electric vehicle supply chain."

The announcement came as the U.S. announced an expansion of an its complaint about Canadian dairy quotas.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai says in a statement that Canada has implemented new dairy policies that are inconsistent with the Canada-United States-Mexico free-trade agreement.

Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said earlier this year that Canada takes its international obligations seriously and she was confident that Canada's policies comply with the agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2022.