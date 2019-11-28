OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to attend the NATO leaders meeting next week in the U.K.

Trudeau's office says while in London he will meet with allies to mark the 70th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

During the meeting, Trudeau plans to reiterate Canada's commitment to NATO and to trans-Atlantic security, as well as the importance of working together to modernize the alliance.

The meeting agenda calls for highlighting the alliance's achievements in defence and deterrence.

Leaders are also to discuss the importance of maintaining unity and to address emerging and future threats.

Trudeau says for 70 years NATO has been a cornerstone of Canadian defence and security policy.