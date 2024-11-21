Trudeau to announce temporary GST relief on select items heading into holidays
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a two-month GST relief on select items heading into the holidays to address affordability issues, sources have confirmed to CTV News.
Trudeau is expected to unveil the tax break on Thursday, along with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. CTVNews.ca will stream the announcement LIVE at 11 a.m. EST.
The policy announcement was first reported by The Globe and Mail.
The temporary GST relief will apply to children’s items such as clothing and diapers, as well as pre-prepared hot meals. It will not apply to monthly bills.
Last week, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pledged his party would eliminate the GST on daily essentials and monthly bills, if elected.
Late Wednesday, after being briefed on the upcoming announcement, the NDP issued a statement, taking credit for the policy.
“The NDP is delivering a winter tax holiday to Canadians. The prime minister’s office just informed us that he’s caving to our Tax-Free-Essentials campaign — partly,” Singh said.
The statement also signalled the NDP “will vote for this measure because working people are desperate for relief, and we’re proud we delivered for them again.”
The Liberals’ proposed GST cut would require legislation, which means they need support from another party to break the current two-month standstill in the House of Commons. The impasse is over the government’s refusal to hand over documents related to a now-defunct green tech fund. No legislation can pass until debate on that issue ends.
An NDP source tells CTV News that the party is still weighing its options over whether to support the Liberals and break the stalemate in the House of Commons.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
With files from CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
LIVE AT 11 ET
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?
-
-
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE AT 11 ET Trudeau to announce temporary GST relief on select items heading into holidays
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a two-month GST relief on select items heading into holidays to address affordability issues, sources confirm to CTV News.
'Ding-dong-ditch' prank leads to kidnapping, assault charges for Que. couple
A Saint-Sauveur couple was back in court on Wednesday, accused of attacking a teenager over a prank.
Border agency detained dozens of 'forced labour' cargo shipments. Now it's being sued
Canada's border agency says it has detained about 50 shipments of cargo over suspicions they were products of forced labour under rules introduced in 2020 — but only one was eventually determined to be in breach of the ban.
Genetic evidence backs up COVID-19 origin theory that pandemic started in seafood market
A group of researchers say they have more evidence to suggest the COVID-19 pandemic started in a Chinese seafood market where it spread from infected animals to humans. The evidence is laid out in a recent study published in Cell, a scientific journal, nearly five years after the first known COVID-19 outbreak.
Parole board reverses decision and will allow families of Paul Bernardo's victims to attend upcoming parole hearing in person
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo will be allowed to attend the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) says.
EXCLUSIVE UBC investigating instructor following leaked audio of anti-Israel rant
A UBC instructor is facing backlash following the release of a 12-minute audio file from a lecture she gave on Sept. 18.
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas officials
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense minister and Hamas officials, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity over their 13-month war in Gaza and the October 2023 attack on Israel respectively.
2 boys drowned and a deception that gripped the nation: Why the Susan Smith case is still intensely felt 30 years later
Inside Susan Smith’s car pulled from the bottom of a South Carolina lake in 1994 were the bodies of her two young boys, still strapped in their car seats, along with her wedding dress and photo album. Here's how the case unfolded.
REVIEW 'Gladiator II' review: Come see a man fight a monkey; stay for Denzel's devious villain
CTV film critic Richard Crouse says the follow-up to Best Picture Oscar winner 'Gladiator' is long on spectacle, but short on soul.
Canada
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE UBC investigating instructor following leaked audio of anti-Israel rant
A UBC instructor is facing backlash following the release of a 12-minute audio file from a lecture she gave on Sept. 18.
-
Border agency detained dozens of 'forced labour' cargo shipments. Now it's being sued
Canada's border agency says it has detained about 50 shipments of cargo over suspicions they were products of forced labour under rules introduced in 2020 — but only one was eventually determined to be in breach of the ban.
-
'My two daughters were sleeping': London Ont. family in shock after their home riddled with gunfire
A London father and son say they’re shocked and confused after their home was riddled with bullets while young children were sleeping inside.
-
'Ding-dong-ditch' prank leads to kidnapping, assault charges for Que. couple
A Saint-Sauveur couple was back in court on Wednesday, accused of attacking a teenager over a prank.
-
Estate sale Emily Carr painting bought for US$50 nets C$290,000 at Toronto auction
An Emily Carr painting that sold for US$50 at an estate sale has fetched C$290,000 at a Toronto auction.
-
'It changed my life': Montreal-area woman learning how to walk after being hit by stray bullet
A 24-year-old woman is learning how to walk again after being shot while lying in her bed in Repentigny, Que.
World
-
Police report reveals assault allegations against Hegseth
A woman told police that she was sexually assaulted in 2017 by Pete Hegseth after he took her phone, blocked the door to a California hotel room and refused to let her leave, according to a detailed investigative report made public late Wednesday.
-
Alabama to use nitrogen gas to execute man for 1994 slaying of hitchhiker
An Alabama prisoner convicted of the 1994 murder of a female hitchhiker is slated Thursday to become the third person executed by nitrogen gas.
-
Prosecutors in Serbia arrest 11 people over roof collapse at train station that killed 15 people
Eleven people have been arrested in Serbia in connection with a roof collapse earlier this month at a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad that killed 15 people and severely injured two others, prosecutors said Thursday.
-
2 boys drowned and a deception that gripped the nation: Why the Susan Smith case is still intensely felt 30 years later
Inside Susan Smith’s car pulled from the bottom of a South Carolina lake in 1994 were the bodies of her two young boys, still strapped in their car seats, along with her wedding dress and photo album. Here's how the case unfolded.
-
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas officials
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense minister and Hamas officials, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity over their 13-month war in Gaza and the October 2023 attack on Israel respectively.
-
The FBI arrested a man who's been charged with planning an attack on the New York Stock Exchange
A Florida man was arrested Wednesday and charged with a plot to “reboot” the U.S. government by planting a bomb at the New York Stock Exchange this week and detonating it with a remote-controlled device, according to the FBI.
Politics
-
LIVE AT 11 ET
LIVE AT 11 ET Trudeau to announce temporary GST relief on select items heading into holidays
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a two-month GST relief on select items heading into holidays to address affordability issues, sources confirm to CTV News.
-
Donald Trump picks former U.S. congressman Pete Hoekstra as ambassador to Canada
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has nominated former diplomat and U.S. congressman Pete Hoekstra to be the American ambassador to Canada.
-
Boissonnault out of cabinet to 'focus on clearing the allegations,' Trudeau announces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced embattled minister Randy Boissonnault is out of cabinet.
Health
-
Texas doctor gets 190-year sentence for tampering with IV bags used in surgeries
A Dallas anesthesiologist was sentenced Wednesday to 190 years in prison for injecting a nerve-blocking agent and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluid at a surgical center where he worked, leading to the death of a coworker and causing cardiac emergencies for several patients.
-
New Brunswick measles outbreak now reporting 44 cases, mostly teens and children
A measles outbreak in New Brunswick that began last month with a single travel-related case is growing and today stands at 44 cases.
-
CFIA recalls raw pistachios sold in Ontario
Raw pistachios sold by Nutworks are being recalled in Ontario due to possible Salmonella contamination.
Sci-Tech
-
Canada's space agency invites you to choose the name of its first lunar rover
The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is inviting Canadians to choose the name of the first Canadian Lunar Rover.
-
Australia's parliament considers legislation banning social media for under 16s
Australia’s communications minister introduced a world-first law into Parliament on Thursday that would ban children younger than 16 from social media, saying online safety was one of parents’ toughest challenges.
-
U.S. gathers allies to talk AI safety, Trump's vow to undo Biden's AI policy overshadows their work
President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal President Joe Biden's signature artificial intelligence policy when he returns to the White House.
Entertainment
-
REVIEW
REVIEW 'Gladiator II' review: Come see a man fight a monkey; stay for Denzel's devious villain
CTV film critic Richard Crouse says the follow-up to Best Picture Oscar winner 'Gladiator' is long on spectacle, but short on soul.
-
Estate sale Emily Carr painting bought for US$50 nets C$290,000 at Toronto auction
An Emily Carr painting that sold for US$50 at an estate sale has fetched C$290,000 at a Toronto auction.
-
Chris Stapleton wins 4 CMA Awards, but Morgan Wallen gets entertainer of the year
Chris Stapleton took home four Country Music Association Awards and hardly left the stage on Wednesday night, while an absent Morgan Wallen was shut out all evening until taking the night's biggest prize, entertainer of the year.
Business
-
Online shopping? Here's how you can avoid getting scammed
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are quickly approaching, meaning many people will be looking to score a deal ahead of the holidays. There are some precautions to take before shopping online.
-
B.C. port union challenges constitutionality of labour minister's back-to-work order
The union representing port supervisors in British Columbia is formally challenging the legal and constitutional authority of the federal labour minister to order them back to work.
-
McCain, Cavendish Farms named in U.S. class-actions alleging 'potato cartel'
The heat has been turned up on two Canadian frozen-potato giants who have been named in separate price-fixing lawsuits south of the border.
Lifestyle
-
B.C. man reunites with Nova Scotia stranger, 56 years after being saved from drowning
After driving near the water that winter day, Brian Lavery thought he saw a dog splashing in the waves – then realized it was way too cold for that.
-
Are you a digital nomad? Share your journey of remote work and travel
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from digital nomads who have taken up location-independent jobs and can work from anywhere with an internet connection.
-
Shake Shack cheeseburgers to be served in first class on Delta flights
Delta Air Lines’ newest dining option for first class passengers isn’t anything fancy. In fact, it’s the exact opposite, because it’s fast food.
Sports
-
MLB will test robot umpires at 13 spring training ballparks hosting 19 teams
Major League Baseball will test robot umpires as part of a challenge system during spring training at 13 ballparks hosting 19 teams, which could lead to regular-season use in 2026.
-
'It's a joke': Italian tennis star crowned world champion after winning Olympic gold, can hardly believe her own success
It’s fair to say 2024 has been quite a year for Italian tennis, especially for Jasmine Paolini who capped the best season of her career by winning the decisive match in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals against Slovakia to secure Italy’s first title in 11 years.
-
Can the sporty be Godly? Why the Vatican is in the race to become a global sporting presence
Since 2022, Dutch-born rider Rien Schuurhuis has become the first cyclist to compete for the tiny city-state of the Vatican at an elite level.
Autos
-
Despite slowing sales, automakers are expanding electric vehicle models, including family haulers
Even though sales of electric vehicles aren't growing as fast as in past years and President-elect Donald Trump may ditch tax credits for EV buyers, automakers are moving ahead with new models that should appeal to mainstream buyers.
-
Sask. woman who refused to provide breath sample did not break the law, court finds
A Saskatchewan woman who refused to provide a breath sample after being stopped by police in Regina did not break the law – as the officer's request was deemed not lawful given the circumstances.
-
Toyota Highlander tops list of most stolen vehicles in 2023: Equite Association
In Canada a car is stolen every six minutes, though some vehicles are more sought after than others.
Local Spotlight
B.C. man reunites with Nova Scotia stranger, 56 years after being saved from drowning
After driving near the water that winter day, Brian Lavery thought he saw a dog splashing in the waves – then realized it was way too cold for that.
'It's nice to just talk to people': Toronto podcaster prank calling Nova Scotians
Toronto radio and podcast host Jax Irwin has recently gone viral for videos of her cute -- and at times confusing -- phone conversations.
'I'm just tickled pink': Childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
'She's a people person': Urban chicken inspires positivity in B.C. neighbourhood
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
'A little piece of history': Winnipeg homeowner finds 80-year-old letters hidden in walls
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
Love story: Nova Scotia couple gets engaged at Taylor Swift’s Toronto show
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
WATCH 'Fireball' meteor lights up Calgary's sky
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
'I get in this workshop and everything disappears': N.B. man creates whimsical birdhouses in spare time
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Taylor Swift fan offers apartment in exchange for Eras Tour ticket
A Vancouver Swiftie is hoping for a miracle, as the pop star’s Vancouver stop on the Eras Tour inches closer.
-
Richmond RCMP ask for help identifying suspect 2 months after assault
Mounties in Richmond are asking the public for help identifying an assault suspect, two months after the assault took place.
-
BC Hydro reports 'extensive damage' from bomb cyclone that left 300,000 in the dark
Several thousand British Columbians remain in the dark Wednesday morning after a windstorm known as a bomb cyclone slammed coastal communities.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman scammed out of $158K gets nearly half her money back
A Toronto woman who was defrauded out of $158,000 in a roofing scam over the summer received about half her money back following a tip from a CTV News viewer.
-
Man dead, son in custody after Scarborough stabbing
A man is dead and his son is in custody following a stabbing in the Agincourt area in Scarborough.
-
LIVE AT 11 ET
LIVE AT 11 ET Trudeau to announce temporary GST relief on select items heading into holidays
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a two-month GST relief on select items heading into holidays to address affordability issues, sources confirm to CTV News.
Calgary
-
Snowy conditions in Calgary create slippery roads on Thursday
Calgarians woke up to more snow on Thursday, part of a system of weather that's expected to continue until at least Saturday.
-
Police probe possible connection between Calgary house fire and Bitcoin threats
Calgary police are seeking information in relation to a Tuesday fire in Hillhurst that they believe was deliberately set and allegations it could be connected to a frightening Bitcoin scam.
-
Calgary gorilla died after being hit by a door: officials
The Calgary Zoo says its two-year-old western lowland gorilla named Eyare died after being hit by a hydraulic door at the rear of the exhibit.
Ottawa
-
TransitNext submits ‘substantial completion notice’ for Trillium Line
The consortium responsible for building Ottawa's new north-south line, TransitNext, says it is ready for the City of Ottawa to begin the final phase of approvals before opening the line to the public.
-
Ottawa could see up to 50 mm of rain over the next two days
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for Ottawa to receive 10 to 15 mm of rain today, another 15 to 25 mm of rain tonight, and 5 to 10 mm on Friday.
-
Here's where 39 photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months
Thirty-nine new photo radar cameras will be installed to keep an eye on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on roads in the rural villages of Dunrobin, Manotick, Richmond and Vars.
Montreal
-
Canadian border officers seize record number of stolen vehicles in Quebec
It's official — Quebec has set a new record for the most stolen vehicles recovered in one year by Canadian border agents.
-
Chase ensues after suspected stolen vehicle rams Montreal police car, 3 arrested
Three young males, 16, 18 and 20, were arrested after a Montreal police car was rammed by a suspected stolen vehicle in NDG and a foot chase eventually ensued in Montreal North.
-
Quebec finance minister to present an economic statement on Thursday
Finance Minister Eric Girard will give an update on Quebec's public finances on Thursday morning when he presents an economic statement.
Edmonton
-
Alberta eyes auto insurance overhaul; no-fault model likely
Alberta’s government is poised to overhaul the province’s auto insurance system, with a no-fault model emerging as the most likely, offered to counter rising premiums.
-
LIVE AT 11 ET
LIVE AT 11 ET Trudeau to announce temporary GST relief on select items heading into holidays
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a two-month GST relief on select items heading into holidays to address affordability issues, sources confirm to CTV News.
-
Transgender community gathers in remembrance, opposition to Alberta legislation
Dillon Ford has never marked Transgender Day of Remembrance before.
Atlantic
-
Talk of gender-based violence largely absent from N.S. election, says women's group
Domestic violence has not been given enough attention during the Nova Scotia election campaign, with only one of the three major parties mentioning intimate-partner violence in their platform, says a group that advocates for women's rights.
-
N.S. teen caught on video driving close to 200 km/h, holding liquor: Yarmouth RCMP
A 19-year-old is facing charges after video of him allegedly driving close to 200 km/h while holding alcohol was shared on social media in the Yarmouth, N.S., area.
-
School bus hits vehicles, pushes one into home in Middle Sackville, N.S.
A school bus hit parked vehicles and pushed one into a Middle Sackville, N.S., home Wednesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Sea Bears player Chad Posthumus dies at 33
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus has died at age 33.
-
'It's definitely frightening': Woman warns of scammers posing as Manitoba Hydro workers
A Winnipeg woman is warning others to be on guard after she was nearly duped by an elaborate scam involving fake Manitoba Hydro workers, Bitcoin machines, and a “frightening” amount of her own personal information.
-
Poor road conditions causing school closures in Manitoba
A handful of schools across Manitoba are closed on Thursday due to dangerous road conditions.
Regina
-
Several Sask. Credit Unions considering merger
Three Credit Unions in Saskatchewan are exploring a potential merger as soon as early 2025.
-
Former Sask. Party MLA Greg Lawrence pleads guilty in assault case
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Lawrence has been sentenced to 12 months probation – after pleading guilty to one count of assault.
-
LIVE AT 11 ET
LIVE AT 11 ET Trudeau to announce temporary GST relief on select items heading into holidays
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a two-month GST relief on select items heading into holidays to address affordability issues, sources confirm to CTV News.
Kitchener
-
Man who stabbed ex-girlfriend and police officer will soon be out on statutory release
A man who plead guilty to a double stabbing in 2015 will soon be out on statutory release, but he'll have to follow some strict conditions set out by the parole board.
-
Pricey WRPS budget sparks hours-long debate with regional councillors
The Waterloo Regional Police Service presented their 2025 budget, totaling $252.5 million, to the Region of Waterloo’s Strategic Planning and Budget Committee on Wednesday morning.
-
Parole board reverses decision and will allow families of Paul Bernardo's victims to attend upcoming parole hearing in person
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo will be allowed to attend the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) says.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan teen still recovering in hospital after being set on fire at school
A 15-year-old girl who was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school earlier this fall is still recovering in hospital.
-
Saskatoon teen pleads guilty in high-speed crash that killed 16-year-old
A Saskatoon teen accused of driving a car involved in a high-speed crash that killed a 16-year-old last spring has pleaded guilty to his charges.
-
Former Sask. Party MLA Greg Lawrence pleads guilty in assault case
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Lawrence has been sentenced to 12 months probation – after pleading guilty to one count of assault.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury ponders options to fix crumbling College Street underpass, city's oldest bridge
Next week, Sudbury city council will decide how to rehabilitate the College Street underpass, which was built in 1949.
-
Sudbury police will begin body camera training next month
Greater Sudbury Police has taken delivery of body cameras for its officers and will begin training next month.
-
Unattended cooking to blame for North Bay house fire, landlord fined
The owner at a North Bay rental home has been fined and seven people displaced after a kitchen fire Tuesday.
London
-
'My two daughters were sleeping': London Ont. family in shock after their home riddled with gunfire
A London father and son say they’re shocked and confused after their home was riddled with bullets while young children were sleeping inside.
-
'There is no new Winter Response Program': City leaving homeless Londoners out in the cold this winter
Life in London’s homeless encampments will get even more dangerous when winter weather arrives because city hall is not providing a Winter Response to Homelessness this year.
-
'A slap in the face': Defence wants three years for man who killed 11-year-old St. Thomas boy while driving impaired
Back in July, Nicolas Lemke plead guilty to impaired driving causing the death of Aiden Curtis, and impaired driving causing bodily harm to two other adults who were injured.
Barrie
-
Over 70 charges laid during CMV inspection blitz, some drivers found to be unlicensed: OPP
The results are in from a commercial motor vehicle safety blitz provincial police conducted earlier this week and include a dozen vehicles taken off the roads.
-
Possible explosives found inside RV after 16 hour standoff in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Several apparent homemade explosive devices were found inside an RV where an allegedly armed man had barricaded himself for 16 hours, forcing evacuations in the north end of Barrie, police said.
-
Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle
One person was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Caledon.
Windsor
-
Calls for implementation of Zero Action plan grow after collision kills two
The death of two pedestrians in a Walkerville car crash has prompted calls for the City of Windsor to implement a safety plan it approved in January.
-
video
video Windsor man pleads guilty to alcohol-fuelled stabbing of his partner
*WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some may find disturbing. Reader's discretion is advised.*
-
video
video Holiday light by-law drives family out of Kingsville
A Kingsville family, who for years put up elaborate Christmas lights and decor outside their home on Marshwoods Boulevard, has instead put up a for sale sign this year.
Vancouver Island
-
Near-record gusts knock out power to 150K Vancouver Island customers; BC Hydro brings in reinforcements from mainland
The clean up was well underway Wednesday on Vancouver Island after a night of chaos.
-
BC Hydro reports 'extensive damage' from bomb cyclone that left 300,000 in the dark
Several thousand British Columbians remain in the dark Wednesday morning after a windstorm known as a bomb cyclone slammed coastal communities.
-
1 unaccounted for after Nanaimo house fire, police say
One person is unaccounted for after a fire that destroyed a home in Nanaimo's south end Wednesday morning.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Lethbridge
-
Giving Machine at Lethbridge's Park Place Mall sells you things that go straight to people in need
There’s a new way to give this holiday season.
-
Charges laid in September assault of 16-year-old: Lethbridge police
Lethbridge police say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with an autumn attack that saw a 16-year-old badly injured.
-
Lethbridge-West voters heading to the polls on December 18
Some Lethbridge residents will be heading to the polls next month to elect their next MLA. The Government of Alberta announced the Lethbridge-West byelection will take place on Dec. 18.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault College accounting students get a head start on their careers
Students in Sault College’s business accounting program have a new learning pathway that will ultimately give them a head start to a career.
-
Investigation explains why plane overran runway in the Sault in 2023
The Transport Safety Board of Canada says the crew of a Porter Airlines flight landing in Sault Ste. Marie in April 2023 didn't realize the plane was so far down the runway.
-
Unattended cooking to blame for North Bay house fire, landlord fined
The owner at a North Bay rental home has been fined and seven people displaced after a kitchen fire Tuesday.
N.L.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
-
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.