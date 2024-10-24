Politics

    • Trudeau to announce massive drop in immigration targets

    Share

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce a major drop in the number of new permanent residents Canada will accept in 2025.

    As first reported by The National Post, the government's immigration levels are expected to drop to 395,000 in 2025, a huge decrease from the 500,000 that had previously been set as the target. CTV News confirmed Canada will lower the number of permanent immigrants it allows into the country by at least 20 per cent.

    The information was provided by a government official with knowledge of the plan.

    Trudeau and his immigration minister will also announce reduced targets for number of temporary residents for the first time.

    The government's goal is to reduce the number of temporary residents to five per cent of the population over the next three years, down from 6.5 per cent in March.

    The moves come after years of rapid increase to the number of new permanent residents in Canada and a ballooning number of people coming to Canada on a temporary basis, which federal ministers have conceded put pressure on housing and affordability.

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has accused the Liberals of destroying the national consensus on immigration.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024. 

    With files from CTV News

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News