Trudeau to announce massive drop in immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce a major drop in the number of new permanent residents Canada will accept in 2025.
As first reported by The National Post, the government's immigration levels are expected to drop to 395,000 in 2025, a huge decrease from the 500,000 that had previously been set as the target. CTV News confirmed Canada will lower the number of permanent immigrants it allows into the country by at least 20 per cent.
The information was provided by a government official with knowledge of the plan.
Trudeau and his immigration minister will also announce reduced targets for number of temporary residents for the first time.
The government's goal is to reduce the number of temporary residents to five per cent of the population over the next three years, down from 6.5 per cent in March.
The moves come after years of rapid increase to the number of new permanent residents in Canada and a ballooning number of people coming to Canada on a temporary basis, which federal ministers have conceded put pressure on housing and affordability.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has accused the Liberals of destroying the national consensus on immigration.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.
With files from CTV News
