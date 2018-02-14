

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a legal framework to protect the rights of Indigenous people in Canada, CTV News has confirmed.

Trudeau set to deliver a speech in the House of Commons Wednesday afternoon on "the recognition and implementation of Indigenous rights."

The framework will include some form of a guarantee for Indigenous rights, government sources tell CTV News. While Indigenous rights are recognized in Canadian law, Indigenous people have often found themselves in court to have those rights enforced.

MPs are set to hold a take-note debate on the experience of Indigenous Peoples within Canada’s justice system Wednesday. This special debate comes on the heels of the family of Colton Boushie meeting with federal ministers to discuss potential justice reforms.

Boushie’s accused killer Gerald Standley was found not guilty by a Saskatchewan jury last week, prompting Trudeau and others to take to social media commenting that the justice system can "do better."

Government sources said the announcement was planned ahead of the Boushie family’s arrival in Ottawa.

With files from CTV News' Michel Boyer