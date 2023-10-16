Trudeau to address House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be providing an update in the House of Commons this afternoon on the "ongoing situation in the Middle East."

According to his modified itinerary, which previously had him in "private meetings" on Monday, Trudeau will now be speaking in the House, at 3:10 p.m. EDT, just after question period.

His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.

It's possible opposition party leaders will have a chance to speak after Trudeau, but MPs will also be holding a take-note debate later this evening.

On Monday, MPs unanimously agreed to hold the special hours-long debate "on the situation in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank."

Debate is expected to begin between 6:30 and 7 p.m. EDT in the House of Commons and last for approximately four hours.

Special take-note debates allow parliamentarians from all sides and regions of the country to rise and address major national or international matters in a longer format.

With now five Canadians confirmed dead and identified — 21-year-old Netta Epstein, 22-year-old Shir Georgy, 22-year-old Ben Mizrachi, 33-year-old Alexandre Look and 33-year-old Adi Vital-Kaploun — and controversial pro-Palestinian protests occurring in major cities, the events of the last week have had deep impacts across the country.

Global Affairs Canada is working to glean more information about three other missing Canadians as it continues evacuation efforts in Israel and the West Bank, while challenges persist in opening a humanitarian corridor in Gaza.

More to come…