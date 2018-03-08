

Ryan McKenna, The Canadian Press





REGINA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told Liberal party supporters in Saskatchewan that more needs to be done to help Indigenous people.

Trudeau spoke to party enthusiasts in Regina at a fundraiser Thursday night.

His comments came only days after the Saskatchewan Crown decided not to appeal the verdict in the case of Colten Boushie, an Indigenous man who was fatally shot on a farm in 2016.

Last month, a jury found Gerald Stanley not guilty of second-degree murder in Boushie's death.

The verdict and the decision not to appeal have been criticized by Boushie's family and Indigenous leaders.

Trudeau did not specifically mention the case in his speech.