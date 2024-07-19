Trudeau appointing new minister Friday, to replace O'Regan

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, heading to Rideau Hall to appoint a replacement for his outgoing labour minister and long-time friend, Seamus O'Regan.

O'Regan announced Thursday that he was stepping down from cabinet as of Friday, citing a desire to spend more time with family. The prominent Atlantic MP intends to keep his seat until the next election, but won't be running again.

When the news broke, Trudeau's office confirmed that "the new minister of labour and seniors" would be revealed on Friday. That ceremony is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. ET.

It remains to be seen whether O'Regan's departure will mean a fresh face joining the cabinet table, or if his responsibilities would be reassigned within Trudeau's current ministerial roster. The advisory did indicate that "a member" would be sworn-in.

Trudeau will also be holding a brief virtual meeting with his cabinet today, as CTV News first reported, to discuss "appointments." It will be the first meeting of its kind, since last month's major Toronto byelection defeat.

This change to cabinet comes amid speculation over a looming larger summer shuffle and chatter about efforts to recruit former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, linked to pressure the prime minister is facing to mount a successful refresh of his slumping minority Liberal government.

This is a developing story, check back for updates…