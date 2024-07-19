Politics

    • Trudeau appointing new minister Friday, to replace O'Regan

    Share

    Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, heading to Rideau Hall to appoint a replacement for his outgoing labour minister and long-time friend, Seamus O'Regan.

    O'Regan announced Thursday that he was stepping down from cabinet as of Friday, citing a desire to spend more time with family. The prominent Atlantic MP intends to keep his seat until the next election, but won't be running again. 

    When the news broke, Trudeau's office confirmed that "the new minister of labour and seniors" would be revealed on Friday. That ceremony is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. ET.

    It remains to be seen whether O'Regan's departure will mean a fresh face joining the cabinet table, or if his responsibilities would be reassigned within Trudeau's current ministerial roster. The advisory did indicate that "a member" would be sworn-in.

    Trudeau will also be holding a brief virtual meeting with his cabinet today, as CTV News first reported, to discuss "appointments." It will be the first meeting of its kind, since last month's major Toronto byelection defeat.

    This change to cabinet comes amid speculation over a looming larger summer shuffle and chatter about efforts to recruit former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, linked to pressure the prime minister is facing to mount a successful refresh of his slumping minority Liberal government.

    This is a developing story, check back for updates… 

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News