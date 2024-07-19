Trudeau appointing new minister Friday, to replace O'Regan
Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, heading to Rideau Hall to appoint a replacement for his outgoing labour minister and long-time friend, Seamus O'Regan.
O'Regan announced Thursday that he was stepping down from cabinet as of Friday, citing a desire to spend more time with family. The prominent Atlantic MP intends to keep his seat until the next election, but won't be running again.
When the news broke, Trudeau's office confirmed that "the new minister of labour and seniors" would be revealed on Friday. That ceremony is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. ET.
It remains to be seen whether O'Regan's departure will mean a fresh face joining the cabinet table, or if his responsibilities would be reassigned within Trudeau's current ministerial roster. The advisory did indicate that "a member" would be sworn-in.
Trudeau will also be holding a brief virtual meeting with his cabinet today, as CTV News first reported, to discuss "appointments." It will be the first meeting of its kind, since last month's major Toronto byelection defeat.
This change to cabinet comes amid speculation over a looming larger summer shuffle and chatter about efforts to recruit former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, linked to pressure the prime minister is facing to mount a successful refresh of his slumping minority Liberal government.
This is a developing story, check back for updates…
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world
A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers.
Canadian families will receive more in their next Canada Child Benefit payment. Here's why
Canadian families receiving Canada Child Benefit program payments can expect more cash in their cheques this Friday.
Trump urges unity after assassination attempt while proposing sweeping populist agenda in RNC finale
Donald Trump, sombre and bandaged, accepted the GOP presidential nomination on Thursday at the Republican National Convention in a speech that described in detail the assassination attempt that could have ended his life just five days earlier before laying out a sweeping populist agenda, particularly on immigration.
Thinking about getting a tattoo? New research might change your mind
Sealed bottles of tattoo and permanent makeup ink, including some marked as sterile, contained millions of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to new research by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Drone strike by Yemen's Houthi rebels kills 1 person and wounds at least 10 in Tel Aviv
An Iranian-made drone sent by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck Tel Aviv on Friday, leaving one person dead and at least 10 wounded in the group's first lethal strike into Israel.
Flights at Montreal's Trudeau Airport affected by global IT outage
Some airlines at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport are being affected by a global technology outage.
2 dead after small plane crashes in Tofino, B.C.
Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a fiery plane crash in Tofino, B.C., on Thursday, according to authorities.
Ontario woman says she was sold 'crumbling' house despite home inspection
As an Ontario woman put away her China dishes after Christmas Dinner in 2018, she noticed her cabinet doors refused to shut.
How a new 911 system in Ontario could improve public safety
An upgrade to 911 systems in Ontario is setting the stage for more efficient emergency responses, in what one official calls "public safety’s Halley’s comet moment."
-
When will the 'Big One' earthquake hit? Scientists weigh in
Researchers say they know the 'Big One' is coming, but when should we expect it? Scientists say predicting when a megathrust earthquake will occur is a guessing game.
Here's what happened on the final night of the RNC
The final day of the Republican National Convention was underway in Milwaukee where Donald Trump made a lengthy speech.
-
What is Project 2025? A look at the conservative platform Joe Biden says 'will destroy America'
Its authors call it the U.S. conservative movement's 'mandate for leadership,' designed to guide a potential second term for former U.S. president Donald Trump.
Majority of Democrats think Kamala Harris would make a good president, AP-NORC poll shows
As U.S. President Joe Biden faces a growing drumbeat of pressure to drop his reelection bid, a majority of Democrats think his vice president would make a good president herself.
-
Bangladesh security forces fire bullets and sound grenades as protests over government jobs escalate
Police and security officials in Bangladesh fired bullets and tear gas at protesters and banned all gatherings in the capital on Friday, as internet and mobile services were cut off after days of deadly clashes over the allocation of government jobs.
'We had a good run': High-profile Liberal minister quitting cabinet, not running in next election
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan has announced he will not run in the next federal election, and will be quitting his cabinet position Friday.
-
Elections Canada floats suggestions to shield nomination contests from meddling
Elections Canada is suggesting possible changes to protect the political nomination process from foreign meddling, including barring non-citizens from helping choose candidates, requiring parties to publish contest rules and explicitly outlawing practices such as voting more than once.
Thinking about getting a tattoo? New research might change your mind
Sealed bottles of tattoo and permanent makeup ink, including some marked as sterile, contained millions of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to new research by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Two listeriosis deaths in Ontario linked to plant-based milk recall: MOH
Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.
-
A decade after Insite, drug policy landscape is still being shaped in B.C.
In 2021, the Vancouver-based Drug User Liberation Front approached Health Canada with a proposal.
Love at first sight? AI making it even harder to detect romance scams
As more people look to find love on dating apps and social media these days, so too are those looking to commit romance scams as artificial intelligence makes it harder to know what's real and what isn't.
-
opinion Feeling blue? Here are 5 movies you should watch
Film critic Richard Crouse offers a list of movies to watch when you need a mood boost.
-
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94.
-
Shannen Doherty granted divorce days after death
Shannen Doherty finalized her split with husband, Kurt Iswarienko, just hours before her death at age 53, and she was granted a rare posthumous divorce two days later.
Final hurdle clears for grocery code of conduct as Walmart, Costco sign on
All the major Canadian grocers are now on board for a grocery code of conduct, paving the way for industry guidelines that have been several years in the making.
Netflix beats subscriber targets but cautions on next quarter
Netflix said on Thursday it added more than eight million subscribers in its second quarter as the streaming service benefited from a password-sharing crackdown and such titles as 'Bridgerton,' 'Baby Reindeer' and 'The Roast of Tom Brady.'
Amazon says it had its best Prime Day sales event ever
The company said 'millions' of customers also joined Prime in the past three weeks to take advantage of the discount event, which ended right before midnight Pacific Standard Time on Thursday.
Here's what happens to rejected Halifax bridge coins
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
'It's this or that': Why some Canadians aren't having kids anymore
Some Canadians feel stuck between a rock and a hard place when considering starting a family, while others are concerned about what their child's future could look like.
Tiger Woods in danger of missing cut at British Open again after 8-over 79 at Royal Troon
Tiger Woods' 8-over 79 at Royal Troon on Thursday left him in danger of missing the cut for a third straight time at the British Open.
'I actually rented a bike:' Race car driver almost misses Indy press conference due to Toronto gridlock
It appears that not even race car drivers are immune to Toronto gridlock.
Paris police are sealing off the Seine River ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony
A special kind of iron curtain came down across central Paris on Thursday, with the beginning of an Olympic anti-terrorism perimeter along the banks of the River Seine sealing off a kilometres-long (miles-long) area to Parisians and tourists who hadn’t applied in advance for a pass.
Stellantis warns of battery fires in Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans
Stellantis is warning the owners of more than 2,900 hybrid minivans in Canada to stop charging their vehicles and park them outdoors, away from buildings and other cars, due to the risk of battery fires.
Ford to produce F-Series pickups at Oakville plant starting in 2026
Ford Motor Co. says it plans to assemble its F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks at its Oakville, Ont., assembly plant starting in 2026, adding capacity of up to 100,000 additional units.
Toronto traffic has reached crisis level, poll data reveal
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
Cemetery 'investigators' connecting families with forgotten gravestones
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
'Just so grateful': B.C. man uses Google Lens to reunite woman with lost family heirloom
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
Edmonton man contributes thousands of photos to Google while dressed as an alien
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Nearly 10 years after it was first pitched, Vancouverites can climb the stairway to nowhere
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
Sudbury's Big Nickel celebrates its 60th birthday
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist riding across Canada for children's charity stops in Montreal
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
Rare marine fossil found in eastern Saskatchewan
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Ontario dad highlights Calgary Flames' act of kindness
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
Woman bitten by black bear while gardening in North Vancouver
A black bear was killed after it bit a woman in North Vancouver Wednesday.
Canmore, Alta., family waited hours for help as bear killed dog, slept in their backyard
A Canmore family says they could only watch as a black bear attacked their dog and then slept in their backyard overnight as they waited for help from wildlife officers.
Driver killed, 8 injured in southern Alberta head-on collision with bus
RCMP say a one person was killed and eight others were injured when a bus and an SUV collided head-on in southern Alberta on Wednesday.
Accused in Coutts blockade trial feared food shortages, questioned COVID-19 vaccine
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says he was worried about government overreach, food shortages and the COVID-19 vaccine.
Off to sunny day in Ottawa this Friday
The weather in the capital looks nice this Friday, as it is going to be mainly sunny.
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 19-21
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Ottawa man using walker gets accessible entrance installed in his apartment building
After waiting months for an automatic door button to be installed on the front door of his apartment building, an Ottawa man says it's finally happening.
Montreal-area man shocked to get $2,000 bill from Hydro-Quebec due to undercharging
When Neil Brazer, a resident of Pointe-Claire, received mail from Hydro-Quebec a few months ago, he tossed the envelopes aside because he thought they were just statements.
22-year-old arrested in string of violent attacks on Edmonton sex-trade workers
A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing multiple women this year.
Extra staff helping as wildfire activity rises: Alberta Wildfire
Hot, dry weather ramped up wildfire danger in Alberta again Thursday, but officials say extra staff are helping.
'I'm overwhelmed': How a well-loved 98-year-old watch found its way home
It was a treasured keepsake in John Birmingham’s family for decades: A pocket watch that did more than just tell the time.
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight across the Maritimes.
'We're finding it challenging': Local brewery concerned about selection options at Liquor Marts
A craft beverage company feels Manitoba's Liquor Marts need to boost the number of local drinks on their shelves. However, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said craft labels get significant showing inside Liquor Marts with more than 500 local products on offer.
Movie shoot to take over Birds Hill Provincial Park next week
A new movie being shot in Birds Hill Provincial Park next week means people will need to use an alternate entrance to get in.
Aviation museum apologizes after ticketholders turned away from historic plane
The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada is apologizing after some ticketholders were turned away from seeing a Second World War aircraft.
Saskatchewan scout camp reeling after vandals cause thousands in damages
A Saskatchewan not-for-profit is reeling after vandals inflicted thousands of dollars of damages at the Good Spirit Scout Camp.
Regina Police Service welcomes 16 new recruits
Sixteen new recruits have been sworn into the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Indigenous athletics the focus of 3 day training camp at U of R
A new partnership is putting high performance training for Indigenous athletes at the forefront.
Waterloo Region secures one third of Wilmot property marked for future investment
The Region of Waterloo says it's making good progress on its plan to assemble shovel-ready land in Wilmot Township.
Conestoga College extends deadline for first-year students to secure housing
Conestoga College is extending the deadline for first-year students at its Waterloo and Brantford campuses to apply for housing, as demand continues to grow.
Woolwich mayor says time is right for long-awaited Elmira truck bypass route
Community leaders explain why they want to divert big trucks from downtown Elmira.
Sask. woman charged in fatal THC-driving case had Charter rights violated, defence says
The lawyer representing a woman who struck and killed a child while driving says a number of her Charter rights were violated.
Two men charged with first-degree murder of Saskatoon woman
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged two men in relation to the homicide of 24-year-old Melissa Duquette.
Rare WWII plane visits Saskatoon
The Royal Canadian Air Force is celebrating its 100th anniversary with air shows across the continent. Saskatoon residents were treated to a visit from one of the rarest planes remaining from the Second World War, including a former pilot.
Temagami mayor says his community dumped as Scotiabank pulls out abruptly
Temagami has been left without a financial institution after Scotiabank pulled out of the northern Ontario community earlier this week.
Crash results in Huron County road closures
A crash in Huron County has resulted in a road closure. The crash happened in the area of County Road 15/Londsboro and County Road 8/Base Line, east of Goderich.
Crash in south London sees police close Glanworth Road
Local police are investigating a serious crash in south London earlier tonight involving a motor-bike.
City of London closes parks due to flooding
High water levels are continuing along the Thames River tonight, with the City of London issuing warnings to Londoners to avoid high water areas.
Driver charged with irresponsible and impaired driving
Driver faces a bunch of charges for driving irresponsibly.
Police investigate bizarre incident involving driver and passenger
Police are investigating a bizarre incident after a passenger allegedly assaulted a driver before taking off in the vehicle only to return a short time later.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injures after crashing
One person has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Kawartha Lakes.
Karen Riddell delivers first report as acting CEO at Windsor Regional Hospital
For the first time as Acting President and CEO, Karen Riddell spoke before Windsor Regional Hospital’s board of directors on Thursday.
Ford to add 150 jobs, increase production in Windsor, Ont.
Ford Motor Company is expected to increase engine production volumes and add jobs in Windsor as a result of the production volumes of Super Duty trucks in Oakville.
Cyclist in 'critical condition' after crashing in Chatham-Kent
Around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a group of cyclists were riding single file, northbound on Charing Cross when the lead cyclist hit gravel and lost control of their bike.
Video shows 'extremely creative' suspect use forklift to break into B.C. bike shop
Police in Greater Victoria arrested a man early Thursday morning after he allegedly drove a stolen forklift through the front of a bike shop and made off with four e-bikes on the front of the machine.
Doctors speak up: What's behind waits and closures at B.C. emergency departments
Across the province, B.C.'s health authorities are pleading with doctors and offering hefty incentives to get them to pick up extra shifts, but emergency departments are facing increasing risk of closures, CTV News has learned.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
YWCA Lethbridge to auction off fitness equipment
In an effort to help raise funds for the YWCA Lethbridge and District, the women’s shelter is set to open an online auction to sell off its fitness equipment.
Boil water advisory ended for Redcliff
The Town of Redcliff’s boil water advisory ended Thursday.
RotaryFest returns for its 101st edition in Sault Ste. Marie
The biggest event of the summer officially began Thursday afternoon in Sault Ste. Marie: the 101st RotaryFest.
Steelworkers call for ‘urgent’ meeting with premier to save northwestern Ont. pulp mill
The leader of the United Steelworkers union in Ontario is calling for an urgent meeting with Premier Doug Ford to ramp up efforts to re-open the AV Terrace Bay pulp mill, the northwestern Ontario community’s largest employer before it closed six months ago.
Ground assault begins on Labrador City wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate
Firefighters began attacking a fire near Labrador City from the ground today, marking a new stage in the effort to get the roaring wildfire under control.
Get it while you can, fish harvesters say, handing out free cod in downtown St. John's
The latest protest against Ottawa's decision to reopen a commercial cod fishery drew a good line in downtown St. John's
Father sues Newfoundland and Labrador government for death of son in provincial jail
A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.