    Trudeau talks border, trade in surprise dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed border security and trade during a surprise dinner with U.S.-president elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Friday evening, according to senior government sources.

    The meeting comes just days after Trump threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports unless Canada addresses his border concerns, which includes illegal border crossings and drug trafficking.

    Senior government sources tell CTV News that the nearly three-hour dinner was positive and wide-ranging. Other topics discussed included fentanyl, NATO, Ukraine, energy, China and next year's G7 summit in Canada.

    Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc accompanied Trudeau on the trip, along with the prime minister's chief of staff Katie Telford and deputy chief of staff Brian Clow.

    Then-U.S. president Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Winfield House, Dec. 3, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

    On the American side, president-elect Trump was joined by his nominee for Interior Secretary North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and his wife, Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick and his wife, as well as National Security Advisor nominee Rep. Mike Waltz and his wife. Pennsylvania senator-elect Dave McCormick and his wife Dina Powell were also in attendance.

    In a press conference earlier on Friday, Trudeau said Trump's tariff threat needs to be taken seriously.

    "One of the things that is really important to understand is that, you know, Donald Trump, when he makes statements like that, he plans on carrying them out," Trudeau said. "There's no question about it."

    Trudeau also said he looked forward to having "lots of great conversations with president-elect Trump as we move forward on standing up for good jobs on both sides of the borders."

    Friday’s dinner at Mar-a-Lago is Trudeau’s second conversation with Trump in less than a week. Hours after Trump’s tariff threat on Monday night, Trudeau spoke directly to him on the phone, describing it as a “good call.”

    "We obviously talked about laying out the facts, talking about how the intense and effective connections between our two countries flow back and forth. We talked about some of the challenges that we can work on together," Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

    During that call, sources tell CTV News that Trudeau pointed out how the number of migrants who cross from Canada to the U.S. is a small fraction compared to those who cross from Mexico.

    Premiers, meanwhile, are collectively urging the federal government to strengthen the border following an urgently requested meeting with Trudeau on Wednesday.

    The federal government has since pledged additional investments will be made at the border, but specific details or a timeline have yet to be provided.

    With files from CTV News' Vassy Kapelos and Mike Le Couteur

