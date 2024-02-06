Trudeau, Simon send wishes for quick recovery after King Charles cancer diagnosis
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined a chorus of well-wishers from Canada and around the world on Monday in wishing King Charles a speedy recovery after Buckingham Palace revealed the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.
Trudeau said that after hearing the news, he's thinking about the King, as are countless others.
"I, like Canadians across the country and people around the world, am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer," Trudeau said on social media.
"We're sending him our very best wishes — and hoping for a fast and full recovery."
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon said she like all Canadians is sending good wishes to the King as he begins treatment. In a statement, Simon praised the monarch for leading by example in choosing to share his diagnosis.
"Seeing His Majesty acknowledge cancer so openly and publicly will hopefully encourage and motivate those who are struggling with their own treatment," she wrote. "We admire the King’s strength and determination as he confronts this disease."
The palace did not release additional details, except to say the cancer is not related to the King's recent treatment for a benign prostate condition.
King Charles has begun cancer treatment and will postpone some of his public-facing duties, the palace noted, although it said he will continue to handle routine paperwork and matters of state. As well, the 75-year-old won't be handing over his constitutional roles as head of state.
News of the diagnosis comes as his daughter-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, recovers from abdominal surgery for which she was hospitalized for about two weeks.
The palace says the King is being treated as an outpatient. He remains "wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement read.
Nathan Tidridge, vice-president of the Institute for the study of the Crown in Canada, said King Charles’s diagnosis won't have an impact on the “machinery of state” in Canada — even if a more complete break from duties is needed — because the governor general performs most of the functions of the monarch in this country.
However, he said other activities could be impacted, including meetings between the King and Indigenous groups or with charities from Canada that he has taken a keen interest in. The discussions around an eventual royal tour of Canada could also be delayed, he said.
“Right from the beginning of the reign, (King Charles) has been quite hands-on and hit the ground running,” Tidridge said. “So I would assume by this diagnosis he would be quite frustrated because he has quite a robust agenda and he's a workaholic, so anything that kind of impedes that is going to be frustrating.”
In a post on social media, Ralph Goodale, Canada's high commissioner to the United Kingdom, described the news as "troubling" and wished the King a "speedy and complete recovery."
Ontario Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont, like Simon, praised the monarch for sharing his diagnosis publicly, saying doing so helps "raise awareness of the impact that cancer can have on people’s lives."
Manitoba's lieutenant-governor called the public disclosure "admirable."
"His approach may also serve to inspire others to seek needed medical attention, while also offering a sense of comfort and camaraderie to those already in care," Anita Neville said.
Tidridge said the decision to share his diagnosis wasn't a surprise because King Charles has taken a more transparent approach than previous generations of royals — and because his absence from duties would naturally attract questions.
While there were no details on the type of cancer or its severity, Tidridge said he expects the King will offer more information if his health requires it. But Tidridge said that, like others, he's hoping instead for a speedy recovery.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.
— By Morgan Lowrie in Montreal with files from The Associated Press.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freezing rain in Maritimes; incoming storm for Ontario, Quebec
Snow that buried the Maritimes turned into freezing rain on Tuesday, while an incoming storm system is threatening other parts of Canada.
Former Maple Leafs player shares statement after younger brother's death
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
King Charles: The royals who will step up in his absence
Here are brief details on the Royal Family, the rules of succession and who will step up in the king's absence:
developing Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
Canadians shifting attention away from Ukraine, Conservative support waning: survey
As the war in Ukraine approaches the two-year mark, Canadians' attention is plunging, as is support among Conservative voters, according to a new Angus Reid survey.
One of the world's biggest atomic power plants used to have a staff of 12,000. Now only 3,000 run the facility
Security at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains fragile amid worrying recent staff cuts enacted by Russian authorities occupying the facility, which is one of the 10 biggest atomic power plants in the world, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said Tuesday.
Cannabis use linked to anxiety diagnoses, worsened anxiety disorders: Ontario study
Cannabis use may increase the risk of developing a new anxiety disorder or worsen existing anxiety, a large Ontario study suggests.
Ukrainian-born Miss Japan gives up her title after an article about her affair with a married man
The Ukrainian-born winner of this year's Miss Japan beauty pageant and the contest's organizers say she has renounced her title after a magazine published an article about her affair with a married man.
Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection due to threats
Nikki Haley has applied for U.S. Secret Service protection because of threats she is facing as the only remaining GOP presidential candidate competing with former president Donald Trump for the party’s nomination, Haley’s campaign spokesperson confirmed to CNN.
Canada
-
Personal assistant was sexually and physically assaulted by boss, B.C. tribunal finds, awarding $100K for discrimination
A woman who was sexually harassed, assaulted and abused by her boss while working as a personal assistant has received the province's highest-ever award for this type of discrimination, according to B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal.
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
-
Calgary receives notice of recall petition for Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been targeted in a campaign that, if successful, could end her term in office.
-
Freezing rain in Maritimes; incoming storm for Ontario, Quebec
Snow that buried the Maritimes turned into freezing rain on Tuesday, while an incoming storm system is threatening other parts of Canada.
-
Police apologize for delays in sex assault case against former world junior hockey players
Police in London, Ont., have apologized to the victim of an alleged 2018 sexual assault for delays in the case against five former world junior hockey players.
-
Trans allies gather in Ottawa to protest visit by Alberta premier
A crowd of demonstrators gathered in Ottawa on Monday to protest a visit by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who last week announced several new policies restricting medical and social care options for transgender youth.
World
-
U.K. leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
-
Another ship in the Red Sea has been attacked by a suspected Yemen Houthi rebel drone
A ship traveling through the southern Red Sea was attacked by a suspected Yemen Houthi rebel drone early on Tuesday, authorities said, the latest assault in their campaign targeting vessels over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
-
6 people wounded and 2 assailants shot dead during an attempt to attack a Turkish courthouse
Two people were shot dead while trying to attack a courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkiye's interior minister said. The man and woman were killed during an "attempt to attack" a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse at 11:46 a.m. local time.
-
One of the world's biggest atomic power plants used to have a staff of 12,000. Now only 3,000 run the facility
Security at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains fragile amid worrying recent staff cuts enacted by Russian authorities occupying the facility, which is one of the 10 biggest atomic power plants in the world, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said Tuesday.
-
Thai prosecutors say former Prime Minister Thaksin is being investigated for royal defamation
State prosecutors in Thailand said Tuesday they have revived an investigation into whether former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra almost nine years ago violated the law against defaming the monarch, a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
-
King Charles: The royals who will step up in his absence
Here are brief details on the Royal Family, the rules of succession and who will step up in the king's absence:
Politics
-
Canadians shifting attention away from Ukraine, Conservative support waning: survey
As the war in Ukraine approaches the two-year mark, Canadians' attention is plunging, as is support among Conservative voters, according to a new Angus Reid survey.
-
Nazi veteran Hunka was invited to Zelenskyy reception: PMO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has confirmed, months after acrimony first arose over his House of Commons recognition, that Yaroslav Hunka—a veteran who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War—was also invited to a Toronto reception for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
-
Trudeau, Simon send wishes for quick recovery after King Charles cancer diagnosis
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined a chorus of well-wishers from Canada and around the world on Monday in wishing King Charles a speedy recovery after Buckingham Palace revealed the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.
Health
-
Drugmakers deepen efforts to tap into booming market for obesity drugs
Several publicly listed companies are now targeting the next big blockbuster opportunity: the weight-loss drug market.
-
Sharing own story of suicidal ideation, health minister says more discussion needed on MAID for mental illness
Canada's health minister is asking Parliament to slow down on his government's plan to expand access to medically assisted death for people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness.
-
California could legalize psychedelic therapy after rejecting 'magic mushroom' decriminalization
A pair of California lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill on Tuesday to allow people 21 and older to consume psychedelic mushrooms under professional supervision as part of an agenda to tackle the state's mental health and substance use crises.
Sci-Tech
-
With 'superhuman' artificial intelligence looming, Canada needs law now: AI pioneer
Yoshua Bengio, dubbed a "godfather" of AI, told members of Parliament Monday that Ottawa should put a law in place immediately, even if that legislation is not perfect.
-
Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen says delaying Artemis II mission to 2025 right call
Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen says he agrees with NASA that a planned mission to the moon should be delayed until September 2025. Hansen says he and his NASA crewmates were happy that officials put off the Artemis II moon mission originally scheduled for this November.
-
Virgin Galactic grounded after a small part fell off vehicle during latest space tourism flight
Virgin Galactic is grounded after the company said a small part unintentionally detached from the mothership of its rocket-powered space plane on its latest space tourism flight.
Entertainment
-
Canadians celebrated at 66th Grammy Awards
The carefully choreographed Grammys sometimes offer up a few surprises. On Sunday, it was Celine Dion.
-
Ukrainian-born Miss Japan gives up her title after an article about her affair with a married man
The Ukrainian-born winner of this year's Miss Japan beauty pageant and the contest's organizers say she has renounced her title after a magazine published an article about her affair with a married man.
-
developing
developing Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
Business
-
How Canada's grocery stores get you to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
-
World Cup to boost Toronto, Vancouver tourism, but how much is unclear
Toronto and Vancouver are set to get a tourism boost from the World Cup, but one expert says to be wary of rosy projections.
-
Air Canada CEO to appear at Commons committee over accessibility services
Lawmakers took Air Canada's CEO to task on Monday over "shocking" and "scandalous" failures to accommodate passengers living with disabilities.
Lifestyle
-
What infectious disease specialists say they would never do
Although it is sometimes impossible to avoid illness, some infectious disease specialists say there are certain things they do -- and don't do -- to keep healthy.
-
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
-
'I have been in shock for months': Winnipeg jewelry designer to show at New York Fashion Week
A Winnipeg jewelry designer whose pieces have landed at the Oscars and the Golden Globes will now see her designs grace the New York Fashion Week catwalk.
Sports
-
NFL's Roger Goodell dismisses claims of Taylor Swift-Super Bowl script
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell laughed off claims that the league had "scripted" the romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to allow the pop star to use the Super Bowl to bolster support for Joe Biden in the presidential election.
-
Messi says he 'feels much better' and hopeful of playing in Tokyo after PR disaster in Hong Kong
Look for Lionel Messi to play on Wednesday in Tokyo where Inter Miami meets Japanese club Vissel Kobe in a friendly. And don't look for another public relations disaster as happened on Sunday when Argentina's World Cup-winning captain sat on the bench for an entire match against a selection of players from the Hong Kong league, angering thousands of fans who demanded refunds.
-
U.S. labour official says Dartmouth basketball players are school employees, sets stage for union vote
A U.S. National Labour Relations Board regional official ruled on Monday that Dartmouth basketball players are employees of the school, clearing the way for an election that would create the first-ever labour union for NCAA athletes.
Autos
-
Lewis Hamilton says driving for Ferrari will be a 'childhood dream' come true
Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion remains "100% committed" to Mercedes until then, he wrote Saturday.
-
Tesla ordered to pay US$1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California
A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay US$1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.
-
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.